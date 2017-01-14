Saturday , 14 January 2017
At slightest 19 passed as train collides with propagandize car in Ecuador

At slightest 19 passed as train collides with propagandize car in Ecuador
QUITO: At slightest 19 people died and 17 were harmed when a propagandize car collided with a train in southwestern Ecuador, a inhabitant confidence use pronounced Saturday.

A source during a Integrated Security Service, or ECU-911, pronounced a propagandize car “was not following a route,” so it carried no passengers during a Friday dusk accident.

Bus crashes kill 19 in Morocco, Algeria

The group did not mention how many passengers were roving on a interprovincial use bus. An off-road car was also concerned in a pile-up on a highway between a southwestern coastal towns of Yaguachi and Milagro.

Road accidents are one of a heading causes of genocide in Ecuador.

