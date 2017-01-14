Lindsay Lohan’s Instagram says ‘Alaikum Salam’ and people can’t hoop it

Actress Lindsay Lohan rehearses a stage from “Speed-the-Plow” by David Mamet during a Playhouse Theatre in London in this record print taken Sep 30, 2014.REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
With her rehab attempts and authorised trouble making headlines, American actor and thespian Lindsay Lohan has been in a news for several reasons over the past few years. However, this time, it’s for opposite reasons.
Once again, there are speculations that she has converted to Islam after she wiped her Instagram comment clean. Her page now usually says “Alaikum salam” in a bio section. The actor has deleted all of her tweets as well, nonetheless the Facebook page stays open.
This has done many fans and supporters assume that a thespian has finally converted to Islam.
Lohan has been spending a lot of time in Dubai for a past year. Photos of her carrying a duplicate of Quran done rounds on a internet recently, for that she perceived recoil from American fans. In a Turkish TV uncover Haber Turk final year, she pronounced that she didn’t bewail reading a Quran. “It non-stop doors for me to knowledge spiritually, to find another loyal meaning,” she said.
In new interview, her deputy told US Weekly, “Lohan is ‘in a duration of renewal’ and “has been creation certain changes in her life.” Even Lohan said, “I am so vehement for this new section in my life.”
Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below
