Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik sat out of a initial ODI due to sickness, that means that if he is not fit for Sunday, a usually probable deputy left would be Asad Shafiq.
Squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Umar Akmal, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Irfan
Hafeez to captain Pakistan in Azhar’s absence
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will lead a ODI side when a Men in Green take on Australia in a second compare in Melbourne on Sunday, announced Pakistan Cricket Board.
Azhar Ali, a full-time captain, suffered a hamstring damage during a initial ODI in Sydney that Pakistan mislaid by 92 runs.
He is approaching to redeem shortly and be a partial of a group for a fourth and fifth ODI in Sydney and Adelaide, respectively.
5 things we schooled from Pakistan’s better opposite Australia
The apparent choice, vice-captain Sarfraz Ahmed, is in Pakistan to attend to his bum mom hence a preference to give Hafeez a assign was taken.
Wasim Akram reveals PCB aptness tests’ reality
