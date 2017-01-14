Saturday , 14 January 2017
US President Barack Obama speaks to a press outward a Oval Office during a White House in Washington, DC. PHOTO: AFPUS President Barack Obama speaks to a press outward a Oval Office during a White House in Washington, DC. PHOTO: AFP

US President Barack Obama non-stop his chateau to a open on Friday after a effusive boss announced it in a video featuring an indepth debate of a White House.

“This chateau belongs to you, and to each American. For 8 years, usually a brief section in a prolonged story of a democracy, my family also had a payoff of job a White House home,” Obama pronounced in a post on a White House Facebook page.

Made in partnership with Oculus, The People’s House: Inside a White House with Barack and Michelle Obama, takes viewers on a debate of 9 famous areas of a White House including some of a many ancestral and non-public spaces such as a Situation Room and a Oval Office.

What’s some-more engaging is that a 360 video provides viewers with an immersive perspective of a president’s chateau regulating practical existence headsets such as Rift and Gear VR finish with a beam from President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

The Obama administration has non-stop adult a White House to many some-more people over a past 8 years. It is a usually private chateau of a conduct of state that’s open to a public, yet visitors would still need to transport to Washington, DC. The video afterwards allows viewers to take a debate of a president’s home from a comfort of their possess home.

You can now take a debate of White House with President Obama as your guide
