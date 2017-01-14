Saturday , 14 January 2017
Aisamul Haq wins initial pretension of 2017

Aisamul Haq wins initial pretension of 2017
PHOTO: AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan tennis ace Aisamul Haq Qureshi won his initial pretension of a year during ASB Classic International Tennis Championship with his Polish partner Marcin Matkowski in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday.

Aisam and Matkowski degraded Israel’s Jonathan Erlich and US actor Scott Lipsky 6-1, 2-6, 10-3 in an hour, one notation and 48 seconds.
Aisam and Matkowski simply took a initial set 6-1, though faced insurgency in a second as Erlich and Lipsky leveled a compare 1-1 pulling a final to a super tie-break, capitalising on 4 double faults done by Aisam and Matkowski.

On a other hand, a twin had 33 mangle points saved and had 54 sum points won opposite Erlich and Lipsky’s 45.
Earlier, Aisam had kicked off a deteriorate with Brisbane Open where he was partnering with Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and they mislaid in a turn of 16.

