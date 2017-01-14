Saturday , 14 January 2017
BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned Saturday opposite protectionist tendencies of US President-elect Donald Trump, citing lessons schooled in a 2008 tellurian financial pile-up and stressing a need to “move brazen together”. When asked if she believed “protectionist tendencies” by Trump could poise a threat, Merkel removed a instance of a 2008 tellurian financial crisis, that “came from a United States”. On a debate route Trump particularly threatened to take protectionist measures opposite Chinese and Mexican imports and claimed a initial success with a preference by US engine hulk Ford not to build a new plant in Mexico. Trump’s opinion has fuelled regard in Germany; on Thursday Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier pronounced he was “perplexed” by Trump comparing a trickle of a dossier of unsubstantiated allegations opposite him to something that could have happened in Nazi Germany.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 15th, 2017.

Response To Trump: Merkel warns opposite protectionism 
