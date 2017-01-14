Saturday , 14 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Us Stocks: Nasdaq hits record high  

Us Stocks: Nasdaq hits record high  

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 14, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Us Stocks: Nasdaq hits record high  
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

NEW YORK: An boost in Facebook pushed a Nasdaq to a record high on Friday and a SP 500 also rose after vital US banks kicked off a fourth-quarter gain deteriorate with clever results. Wall Street has surged given President-elect Donald Trump’s astonishing choosing feat on confidence he will cut corporate taxes, spend on infrastructure and deregulate banks. With bonds trade during price-to-earnings valuations good above chronological averages, many investors trust serve gains will count on SP 500 companies handing in clever news cards over a subsequent several weeks. Major banks on Friday did not defect as Bank of America, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo all posted quarterly increase above analysts’ expectations.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 15th, 2017.

Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

South Africa trounce Sri Lanka to finish array whitewash
Germany’s Merkel warns Trump opposite protectionism
Us Stocks: Nasdaq hits record high  
Shehzad dazzles in Islamabad’s feat over Lahore Whites
Two women arrested in Iran for riding motorcycle
At slightest 19 passed as vessel capsizes in India
Response To Trump: Merkel warns opposite protectionism 
You can now take a debate of White House with President Obama as your guide
Trudeau underneath glow for vacation with Prince Aga Khan in Bahamas
At slightest 19 passed as train collides with propagandize car in Ecuador
Hafeez to captain Pakistan in Azhar’s absence
Philippine militants giveaway Korean and Filipino from load ship

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions