NEW YORK: An boost in Facebook pushed a Nasdaq to a record high on Friday and a SP 500 also rose after vital US banks kicked off a fourth-quarter gain deteriorate with clever results. Wall Street has surged given President-elect Donald Trump’s astonishing choosing feat on confidence he will cut corporate taxes, spend on infrastructure and deregulate banks. With bonds trade during price-to-earnings valuations good above chronological averages, many investors trust serve gains will count on SP 500 companies handing in clever news cards over a subsequent several weeks. Major banks on Friday did not defect as Bank of America, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo all posted quarterly increase above analysts’ expectations.
Us Stocks: Nasdaq hits record high
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 15th, 2017.
