Saturday , 14 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Using Technology: Milk prolongation has intensity to rise 

Using Technology: Milk prolongation has intensity to rise 

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 14, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Using Technology: Milk prolongation has intensity to rise 
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

ISLAMABAD: Milk prolongation can be increasing by 7 to 8 times by regulating complicated technologies, pronounced Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) President Mian Zahid Hussain Friday. He pronounced that increasing divert prolongation would boost exports of dairy and stock products and revoke a cost in internal markets besides providing service to masses. Pakistan is a fifth largest writer of divert in a universe though a prolongation of divert per animal is 7 to 8 times revoke than that of grown countries, pronounced Hussain. He pronounced that latest techniques and supervision support could boost divert production, creation Pakistan a heading writer and exporter of milk. The use of innovative technologies would not usually revoke cost of divert and beef almost though would also assistance nation to acquire unfamiliar sell for a country, he added.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 14th, 2017.

Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Over 30 passed as Da’ish attacks city in easterly Syria
Saudi Grand Mufti says cinemas, strain concerts harmful
Using Technology: Milk prolongation has intensity to rise 
South Africa trounce Sri Lanka to finish array whitewash
Germany’s Merkel warns Trump opposite protectionism
Us Stocks: Nasdaq hits record high  
Shehzad dazzles in Islamabad’s feat over Lahore Whites
Two women arrested in Iran for riding motorcycle
At slightest 19 passed as vessel capsizes in India
Response To Trump: Merkel warns opposite protectionism 
You can now take a debate of White House with President Obama as your guide
Trudeau underneath glow for vacation with Prince Aga Khan in Bahamas

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions