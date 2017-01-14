ISLAMABAD: Milk prolongation can be increasing by 7 to 8 times by regulating complicated technologies, pronounced Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) President Mian Zahid Hussain Friday. He pronounced that increasing divert prolongation would boost exports of dairy and stock products and revoke a cost in internal markets besides providing service to masses. Pakistan is a fifth largest writer of divert in a universe though a prolongation of divert per animal is 7 to 8 times revoke than that of grown countries, pronounced Hussain. He pronounced that latest techniques and supervision support could boost divert production, creation Pakistan a heading writer and exporter of milk. The use of innovative technologies would not usually revoke cost of divert and beef almost though would also assistance nation to acquire unfamiliar sell for a country, he added.
Using Technology: Milk prolongation has intensity to rise
ISLAMABAD: Milk prolongation can be increasing by 7 to 8 times by regulating complicated technologies, pronounced Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) President Mian Zahid Hussain Friday. He pronounced that increasing divert prolongation would boost exports of dairy and stock products and revoke a cost in internal markets besides providing service to masses. Pakistan is a fifth largest writer of divert in a universe though a prolongation of divert per animal is 7 to 8 times revoke than that of grown countries, pronounced Hussain. He pronounced that latest techniques and supervision support could boost divert production, creation Pakistan a heading writer and exporter of milk. The use of innovative technologies would not usually revoke cost of divert and beef almost though would also assistance nation to acquire unfamiliar sell for a country, he added.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 14th, 2017.
Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Us Stocks: Nasdaq hits record high
January 14, 2017
Response To Trump: Merkel warns opposite protectionism
January 14, 2017
At slightest 19 passed as train collides ...
January 14, 2017
Karachi Eat deferred due to severe weather
January 14, 2017