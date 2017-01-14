NEW DELHI: At slightest 19 people died Saturday after a vessel carrying some 40 revellers returning from a kite festival capsized in a Ganges stream in eastern India, military said.
“We can endorse that 19 people have died. Rescue operations are on to find those still missing,” Manu Maharaj, comparison military superintendent, told AFP.
TV footage showed puncture workers acid for survivors in a waters as concerned family members waited on a shore.
The victims were travelling to take partial in a Hindu eremite festival nearby Patna, a collateral of Bihar state.
Freed during last: 220 Indian fishermen lapse home around Wagah
Local media pronounced a vessel was packaged over ability with revellers attending a annual jubilee organized by a state government.
State Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has systematic an exploration into a accident.
Boat accidents are common in a country, especially since of overcrowding, bad maintenance, messy regulations and a miss of life jackets and other reserve apparatus on house ferries.
Some 20 people died after a packet capsized in a rain-swollen stream in northeast India in Sep 2015.
January 14, 2017
At slightest 19 passed as vessel capsizes in India
