South Africa trounce Sri Lanka to finish array whitewash

In a gloomy third day of a final Test for a tourists, Sri Lanka were means to supplement usually 51 runs to their overnight initial innings sum of 80 for 4 and occasionally looked like providing postulated insurgency in a second innings, notwithstanding a fighting 50 by opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne.
Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada both took 3 wickets in a initial innings, while new top Duanne Olivier and left-armer Wayne Parnell took dual apiece.
Parnell took 4 wickets in a second innings, Olivier three, Rabada dual and Philander one.
Sharing a new round with Philander in a second innings, Rabada took a wicket with his initial round when Kaushal Silva gloved a locate to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. He combined a wicket of Karunaratne, who was bowled shortly before tea.
Parnell bowled Kusal Mendis before Olivier discharged Dhanajaya de Silva and captain Angelo Mathews, both with a assistance of catches during second trip by South African captain Faf du Plessis, a second a fantastic one-handed leaping effort.
Philander took his usually wicket of a innings when Dinesh Chandimal was held during initial slip.
Suranga Lakmal strike out to make 31 as he and Upul Tharanga (26) combined 43 for a eighth wicket before a final 3 wickets fell for no runs in 10 balls.
JOHANNESBURG: Sri Lanka mislaid 16 wickets in a day as South Africa’s quick bowlers sent them crashing to better by an innings and 118 runs in a third Test during a Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.
Sri Lanka were bowled out for 131 and 177 as South Africa’s 4 pacemen tore a batting detached handing a home side a 3-0 array whitewash.
