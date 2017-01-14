He was assisted by Sarmad Bhatti’s dominant 68 off 83 balls.
Shehzad dazzles in Islamabad’s feat over Lahore Whites
Shehzad strike 14 bounds and 3 maximums in his dominant 163-run innings. PHOTO: AFP
Out-of-contention Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad scored dominant 163 to beam Islamabad to nine-wicket feat over Lahore Whites in a One Day Cup for regions on Saturday in Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.
The right-hand batsman scored 14 bounds and strike 3 maximums pleasantness 144 balls to beam his group past a 271-run aim set by Lahore.
Scintillating Shahzad powers HBL to final of one day cup
He was assisted by Sarmad Bhatti’s dominant 68 off 83 balls.
Earlier, Lahore were sent in to bat initial and managed 270-6 in their 50 overs pleasantness Usman Sallahuddin’s 90 not-out off 94 balls. Arsal Sheikh took dual wickets for 53 runs for Islamabad.
Other results
Three other matches were scheduled during opposite venues on Saturday in a persisting One Day Cup for regions.
At a Diamond Ground, Islamabad, Lahore Blues kick Rawalpindi by 14 runs pleasantness a Duckworth-Lewis Method (D/L Method). The compare was reduced to 47 overs after Lahore were all out for 259 in 46.1 overs. Rawalpindi could usually conduct 196-7 in 37 overs underneath revised conditions.
Shahzad fined over gainsay in departmental tournament
In another reduced (47) overs match, Karachi Blues kick FATA by 18 runs pleasantness once again a D/L method. FATA scored 268-6 in 47 overs and underneath revised conditions Karachi scored 176-4 in 30 overs to bag a win.
The compare between Peshawar and Karachi White was deserted due to bad light.
