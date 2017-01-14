Saturday , 14 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » International » Shehzad dazzles in Islamabad’s feat over Lahore Whites

Shehzad dazzles in Islamabad’s feat over Lahore Whites

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 14, 2017 In International 0
Shehzad dazzles in Islamabad’s feat over Lahore Whites
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Shehzad strike 14 bounds and 3 maximums in his dominant 163-run innings. PHOTO: AFPShehzad strike 14 bounds and 3 maximums in his dominant 163-run innings. PHOTO: AFP

Shehzad strike 14 bounds and 3 maximums in his dominant 163-run innings. PHOTO: AFP

Out-of-contention Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad scored dominant 163 to beam Islamabad to nine-wicket feat over Lahore Whites in a One Day Cup for regions on Saturday in Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

The right-hand batsman scored 14 bounds and strike 3 maximums pleasantness 144 balls to beam his group past a 271-run aim set by Lahore.

Scintillating Shahzad powers HBL to final of one day cup

He was assisted by Sarmad Bhatti’s dominant 68 off 83 balls.

Earlier, Lahore were sent in to bat initial and managed 270-6 in their 50 overs pleasantness Usman Sallahuddin’s 90 not-out off 94 balls. Arsal Sheikh took dual wickets for 53 runs for Islamabad.

Other results

Three other matches were scheduled during opposite venues on Saturday in a persisting One Day Cup for regions.

At a Diamond Ground, Islamabad, Lahore Blues kick Rawalpindi by 14 runs pleasantness a Duckworth-Lewis Method (D/L Method). The compare was reduced to 47 overs after Lahore were all out for 259 in 46.1 overs. Rawalpindi could usually conduct 196-7 in 37 overs underneath revised conditions.

Shahzad fined over gainsay in departmental tournament

In another reduced (47) overs match, Karachi Blues kick FATA by 18 runs pleasantness once again a D/L method. FATA scored 268-6 in 47 overs and underneath revised conditions Karachi scored 176-4 in 30 overs to bag a win.

The compare between Peshawar and Karachi White was deserted due to bad light.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

South Africa trounce Sri Lanka to finish array whitewash
Germany’s Merkel warns Trump opposite protectionism
Us Stocks: Nasdaq hits record high  
Shehzad dazzles in Islamabad’s feat over Lahore Whites
Two women arrested in Iran for riding motorcycle
At slightest 19 passed as vessel capsizes in India
Response To Trump: Merkel warns opposite protectionism 
You can now take a debate of White House with President Obama as your guide
Trudeau underneath glow for vacation with Prince Aga Khan in Bahamas
At slightest 19 passed as train collides with propagandize car in Ecuador
Hafeez to captain Pakistan in Azhar’s absence
Philippine militants giveaway Korean and Filipino from load ship

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions