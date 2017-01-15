Ongoing operation: Another MQM workman held, claims party

KARACHI: A former city nazim of a Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) – Pakistan was picked by law coercion agencies on Friday night, claimed a party’s coordination cabinet member and information cabinet head.
Former Jamshed Town nazim, Javed Ahmed, who was now portion as a member of executive executive cabinet as good as of ulema committee, was sitting outward his residence in Bahadurabad when LEAs arrested him, pronounced MQM personality Aminul Haq.
So far, some-more than 13 workers, including obligatory and former internal bodies deputy of a celebration have been taken into control in past dual days, he said, adding that these arrests are ‘unlawful’.
“MQM-Pakistan is operative for strengthening a nation and believes that these arrests are totally bootleg and immoral,” he pronounced while vocalization to The Express Tribune. “Earlier, party’s zone in-charges and cabinet members were picked adult in opposite raids.”
Meanwhile, activists belonging to a opposition coterie of a party, dubbed as MQM – London, are also being arrested. On Saturday, a organisation of women protested outward Karachi Press Club opposite what they termed were “illegal forced disappearances” of a celebration workers.
