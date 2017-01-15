Sunday , 15 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Ongoing operation: Another MQM workman held, claims party

Ongoing operation: Another MQM workman held, claims party

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 15, 2017 In Commerce 0
Ongoing operation: Another MQM workman held, claims party
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

KARACHI: A former city nazim of a Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) – Pakistan was picked by law coercion agencies on Friday night, claimed a party’s coordination cabinet member and information cabinet head.

Former Jamshed Town nazim, Javed Ahmed, who was now portion as a member of executive executive cabinet as good as of ulema committee, was sitting outward his residence in Bahadurabad when LEAs arrested him, pronounced MQM personality Aminul Haq.

So far, some-more than 13 workers, including obligatory and former internal bodies deputy of a celebration have been taken into control in past dual days, he said, adding that these arrests are ‘unlawful’.

“MQM-Pakistan is operative for strengthening a nation and believes that these arrests are totally bootleg and immoral,” he pronounced while vocalization to The Express Tribune. “Earlier, party’s zone in-charges and cabinet members were picked adult in opposite raids.”

Meanwhile, activists belonging to a opposition coterie of a party, dubbed as MQM – London, are also being arrested. On Saturday, a organisation of women protested outward Karachi Press Club opposite what they termed were “illegal forced disappearances” of a celebration workers.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 15th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Ongoing operation: Another MQM workman held, claims party
Low H2O levels: Riverine life comes underneath threat
Anti-polio drive: UN group set to boost immunisation efficacy
NAB to start record opposite Sharjeel Memon
SU tyro death: Postmortem reveals means of genocide to be hanging
Debut venture: Govt to launch children’s film multitude in March
Solving H2O crisis: Officials systematic to make diagnosis plants functional
A steer to remember: 100 immature turtles come out of their shells
Non-communicable diseases: Pakistan’s newborns some-more exposed to a threat, contend experts
K-P chapter: PTI workers direct intra-party elections
Over 30 passed as Da’ish attacks city in easterly Syria
Saudi Grand Mufti says cinemas, strain concerts harmful

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions