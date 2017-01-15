Sunday , 15 January 2017
Eradicating child labour

Eradicating child labour
ISLAMABAD: I am essay this minute to lift my voice opposite child work in Pakistan as we feel a leaders are not doing anything about it. Pakistan is on a tip of a list of countries where child work is common.

Children should have pens in their hands not collection as they are not obliged to lift a proof of their families on their diseased shoulders. Our supervision has upheld many laws in sequence to exterminate this malpractice though unfortunately it is still a partial of a society.

Many children work in football production factories, others work in section klins and some are employed as servants. Poverty is a arch means of child labour. Even in a year 2017 we unsuccessful to yield insurance to a daughter of a country, Tayyaba who was beaten to genocide by her employers and nobody was there to rescue her.

I wish a girl of my republic to come brazen and to lift their voice opposite this emanate as Mahatma Gandhi pronounced “Be a change we wish to see in a world.” If we wish to rise a republic and if we wish to see Pakistan as a stately republic afterwards we initial have to rise a splendid destiny for a children.

Mashal Rehman

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 15th, 2017.

