ISLAMABAD: I am essay this minute to lift my voice opposite child work in Pakistan as we feel a leaders are not doing anything about it. Pakistan is on a tip of a list of countries where child work is common.
Children should have pens in their hands not collection as they are not obliged to lift a proof of their families on their diseased shoulders. Our supervision has upheld many laws in sequence to exterminate this malpractice though unfortunately it is still a partial of a society.
Many children work in football production factories, others work in section klins and some are employed as servants. Poverty is a arch means of child labour. Even in a year 2017 we unsuccessful to yield insurance to a daughter of a country, Tayyaba who was beaten to genocide by her employers and nobody was there to rescue her.
I wish a girl of my republic to come brazen and to lift their voice opposite this emanate as Mahatma Gandhi pronounced “Be a change we wish to see in a world.” If we wish to rise a republic and if we wish to see Pakistan as a stately republic afterwards we initial have to rise a splendid destiny for a children.
Eradicating child labour
ISLAMABAD: I am essay this minute to lift my voice opposite child work in Pakistan as we feel a leaders are not doing anything about it. Pakistan is on a tip of a list of countries where child work is common.
Children should have pens in their hands not collection as they are not obliged to lift a proof of their families on their diseased shoulders. Our supervision has upheld many laws in sequence to exterminate this malpractice though unfortunately it is still a partial of a society.
Many children work in football production factories, others work in section klins and some are employed as servants. Poverty is a arch means of child labour. Even in a year 2017 we unsuccessful to yield insurance to a daughter of a country, Tayyaba who was beaten to genocide by her employers and nobody was there to rescue her.
I wish a girl of my republic to come brazen and to lift their voice opposite this emanate as Mahatma Gandhi pronounced “Be a change we wish to see in a world.” If we wish to rise a republic and if we wish to see Pakistan as a stately republic afterwards we initial have to rise a splendid destiny for a children.
Mashal Rehman
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 15th, 2017.
Like Opinion Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to accept all updates on all a daily pieces.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Beijing warns Trump: One China ‘not negotiable’ ...
January 15, 2017
Anti-polio drive: UN group set to boost ...
January 15, 2017
Debut venture: Govt to launch children’s film ...
January 15, 2017
K-P chapter: PTI workers direct intra-party elections
January 15, 2017