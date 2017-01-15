Still blank though not forgotten

The group who have been reported ‘missing’ sojourn missing. This did not occur by accident. They were not a victims of some ‘mishap’ they were taken, hold opposite their will — and as remarkable formerly in this journal a many expected consider is a state itself or one of a indistinguishable murky proxies that work in a twilight. These group were not quite high-profile activists merely people who spoke out, lifted ungainly questions and demanded answers. They were partial of a diverge and weft of a pluralist society. Foreign media organisations are holding notice — some-more bad press for Pakistan. The group involved nobody in any earthy clarity though challenged a standing quo — and a status-quo has bitten back. The longer they are left a reduction expected they are ever to return.
Investigations into their disappearance are bluff during best; and that into a disappearance of Salman Haider has borne a many fruit so far. Footage from CCTV cameras that are partial of a ‘Safe Cities’ beginning exhibit that he was expected carried in a Toyota Surf that had a feign series plate, though usually one camera held a automobile as it gathering towards Rawalpindi. His final mobile phone record showed him to be on a Islamabad Expressway, and a summary rather mysteriously was sent to his mother revelation her where his automobile was and suggesting that she collect it up. Hardly customary procession one competence think, and one competence consternation if a summary was sent by his abductors rather than Mr Haider himself. The family of Mr Haider news that a military have been ‘cooperative’ though so distant offering small over reassurance. There appears to be no concurrent devise of movement remarked a blank man’s brother. If there is a brighter side to this unfortunate circumstance, it is that there have been protests in several cities and they have been good organized and attended, scarcely so as such events frequency attract a vast crowd. All those attending such gatherings are themselves targets, they will be stealthily recorded, and might themselves disappear in due course. Extremism is tolerated, not so dissent.
Still blank though not forgotten
The group who have been reported ‘missing’ sojourn missing. This did not occur by accident. They were not a victims of some ‘mishap’ they were taken, hold opposite their will — and as remarkable formerly in this journal a many expected consider is a state itself or one of a indistinguishable murky proxies that work in a twilight. These group were not quite high-profile activists merely people who spoke out, lifted ungainly questions and demanded answers. They were partial of a diverge and weft of a pluralist society. Foreign media organisations are holding notice — some-more bad press for Pakistan. The group involved nobody in any earthy clarity though challenged a standing quo — and a status-quo has bitten back. The longer they are left a reduction expected they are ever to return.
Investigations into their disappearance are bluff during best; and that into a disappearance of Salman Haider has borne a many fruit so far. Footage from CCTV cameras that are partial of a ‘Safe Cities’ beginning exhibit that he was expected carried in a Toyota Surf that had a feign series plate, though usually one camera held a automobile as it gathering towards Rawalpindi. His final mobile phone record showed him to be on a Islamabad Expressway, and a summary rather mysteriously was sent to his mother revelation her where his automobile was and suggesting that she collect it up. Hardly customary procession one competence think, and one competence consternation if a summary was sent by his abductors rather than Mr Haider himself. The family of Mr Haider news that a military have been ‘cooperative’ though so distant offering small over reassurance. There appears to be no concurrent devise of movement remarked a blank man’s brother. If there is a brighter side to this unfortunate circumstance, it is that there have been protests in several cities and they have been good organized and attended, scarcely so as such events frequency attract a vast crowd. All those attending such gatherings are themselves targets, they will be stealthily recorded, and might themselves disappear in due course. Extremism is tolerated, not so dissent.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 15th, 2017.
Like Opinion Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to accept all updates on all the daily pieces.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Beijing warns Trump: One China ‘not negotiable’ ...
January 15, 2017
Eradicating child labour
January 15, 2017
Anti-polio drive: UN group set to boost ...
January 15, 2017
Debut venture: Govt to launch children’s film ...
January 15, 2017