Rain, Karachi, and a soppy future

The sleet that had been accurately foresee for Karachi and tools of Balochistan duly arrived on Friday and disharmony soon ensued. The mercury plummeted, sweaters, where they could be found, sole out everywhere and energy outages along with trade overload became a sequence of a day. Further sleet is foresee for Saturday and Sunday and a much-trumpeted Karachi Food Festival has been postponed. Sadly it is also reported that 6 people have died in rain-related incidents, 3 of them motorcyclists and a fourth a male who was electrocuted carrying come into hit with a snapped wire. Equally sadly some-more deaths might be expected.
Whilst sleet might not be a common eventuality in Karachi it is a repeated healthy materialisation and has to be prepared for. There is a ‘season’ in that sleet is some-more expected and it is for a city managers to safeguard that all a utilities, quite H2O and electricity, are sufficient prepared. Drains and nullahs need to be spotless and/or dredged in a pre-rain season. Rubbish cleared. Electricity infrastructure checked. Dust jarred from live wires. Weak cabling strengthened or replaced. And does this happen? Mostly it does not and a city administrators are celebration to a deaths of trusting residents year after year. Equally culpable are a motorcyclists who exclude to wear helmets and afterwards die in continue conditions that furnish sharp highway surfaces. It is not irrational to claim that a infancy of rain-related deaths are avoidable. Karachi Electric pronounced their Rapid Response teams were on a box and re-energised tripped feeders restoring energy for a many part.
What is of good regard is that meteorologists are warning that rains are going to turn unseasonal, as in nearing during astonishing times of a year as a outcome of tellurian warming. This is going to benefaction a new set of problems and means that a city managers are going to need to be prepared for a surge any time in a year, and not usually in a seasons where they traditionally occur. They can't contend they were not warned.
Rain, Karachi, and a soppy future
The sleet that had been accurately foresee for Karachi and tools of Balochistan duly arrived on Friday and disharmony soon ensued. The mercury plummeted, sweaters, where they could be found, sole out everywhere and energy outages along with trade overload became a sequence of a day. Further sleet is foresee for Saturday and Sunday and a much-trumpeted Karachi Food Festival has been postponed. Sadly it is also reported that 6 people have died in rain-related incidents, 3 of them motorcyclists and a fourth a male who was electrocuted carrying come into hit with a snapped wire. Equally sadly some-more deaths might be expected.
Whilst sleet might not be a common eventuality in Karachi it is a repeated healthy materialisation and has to be prepared for. There is a ‘season’ in that sleet is some-more expected and it is for a city managers to safeguard that all a utilities, quite H2O and electricity, are sufficient prepared. Drains and nullahs need to be spotless and/or dredged in a pre-rain season. Rubbish cleared. Electricity infrastructure checked. Dust jarred from live wires. Weak cabling strengthened or replaced. And does this happen? Mostly it does not and a city administrators are celebration to a deaths of trusting residents year after year. Equally culpable are a motorcyclists who exclude to wear helmets and afterwards die in continue conditions that furnish sharp highway surfaces. It is not irrational to claim that a infancy of rain-related deaths are avoidable. Karachi Electric pronounced their Rapid Response teams were on a box and re-energised tripped feeders restoring energy for a many part.
What is of good regard is that meteorologists are warning that rains are going to turn unseasonal, as in nearing during astonishing times of a year as a outcome of tellurian warming. This is going to benefaction a new set of problems and means that a city managers are going to need to be prepared for a surge any time in a year, and not usually in a seasons where they traditionally occur. They can't contend they were not warned.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 15th, 2017.
Like Opinion Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to accept all updates on all the daily pieces.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
It Runs In The Family: Sherbano Javeri ...
January 15, 2017
Low H2O levels: Riverine life comes underneath ...
January 15, 2017
SU tyro death: Postmortem reveals means of ...
January 15, 2017
Non-communicable diseases: Pakistan’s newborns some-more exposed to ...
January 15, 2017