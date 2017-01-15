Sunday , 15 January 2017
One Piece Three Ways: Faraz Manan

While trends fade, character stays almighty and one square can be put together in many opposite ways. In this underline we have 3 fashionistas display us how to put together an object from a designers collection, according to their possess particular character and taste!

A manly change lends structure to a delicate silhouette, while technical, tonal fabric rouse a coupler to new heights of modernity. Tassels on a hem and belt move onward a ideal alloy of sophistication and complicated sensibility, staying loyal to a signature character of Faraz Manan.

Bakhtawar Malik

Student

I like perplexing new things and being present with trends. My personal character could be tangible as irritable nonetheless chic. we wore a Faraz Manan coupler with a span of off-white, extra-flared pants. we got a elementary blow-dry from Rachel during Arammish Spa. Finally we interconnected a outfit with my spiky, china Christian Louboutin heels. we would wear this to a marriage reception.

Zainab Malik

 

Managing Editor, Niche Magazine

My personal character is minimal; we customarily keep it really ‘safe’. we initial wore a coupler a approach it’s ostensible to be worn. we consider a coupler is some-more graceful with a buttons closed. Then, we wore these beautiful, worked pants that went ideally with a Faraz Manan piece.  My hair and make-up was finished by my favourites, Fari and Rachel during Arammish Spa. My go-to appendage for weddings is a span of Jimmy Choo heels — we swear by them! Finally, we grabbed my splurge buy of 2016 — my dear clutch. we would wear this demeanour to a dholki or a daytime marriage event.

Rabiya Umair Abid

CEO, Zhoosh

My personal character is classical with a twist. we went for a laidback, winter-luxe demeanour and interconnected this pleasing beaded coupler with a frail white shirt, flared jeans and fur. we kept my make-up minimal with tangible eyes so my Zhoosh lashes could do all a talking. My hair was half-tied so a concentration remained on a jacket, that we would wear to a marriage brunch this season.

 

