Sunday , 15 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » The Notepad: Sana Butt

The Notepad: Sana Butt

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 15, 2017 In Commerce 0
The Notepad: Sana Butt
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Sana Butt, a CEO of Sana Butt Beauty Bar Spa talks about a mouth colour trends she’s looking brazen to this season

Sparkle of pinkish glitter

Glittery shades of pinks are trending this winter. This colour looks glamorous when ragged to a party, dinner, unison or a wedding. Depending on a occasion, any shade of pinkish can go good with shine but being overdone.
Try: MAC’s ‘Force of Love’ lipstick with ‘Lime Crime Aries’ shine coat.

Mid-tonal comfortable brown

A comfortable brownish-red paint will make we demeanour on point. It’s not a thespian hue, and it can simply be ragged opposite a apples of your cheeks and eyelids to match. This colour is ideal for college girls.
Try: ‘The Estée Edit’ by Estée Lauder.

Terracotta brown

With a 90s behind in style, brownish-red finished adult being my ideal transition shade. This rusty shade of brownish-red adds dimension to your lips. Terracotta has a small shimmer, a small some-more colour can make a lips demeanour even browner. It all depends on how many we request and what colour we desire.

Try: MAC’s ‘Taupe’ lipstick or Burberry’s ‘Brown Sugar Lip Mist’.

True maroon

This confidant lipstick colour gives a ideal retro vibe. On unchanging days, hang to minimal eye make-up and glow on to change things out. This colour will be trending even when we are looking during your marriage cinema 20 years down a line.

Try: Yves Saint Laurent’s ‘Rouge Volupté’ with SPF 15.

Classic red

From a many classical demeanour to an ultra-modern look, a deep, classic, red lipstick looks flawless whenever we wish to make a conform statement. This flush colour is ideal to appropriate over your pout, only take a evidence from Adele, Taylor Swift and Marilyn Monroe!

Try: ‘Dragon Girl Velvet Matte Lip Pencil’ by Nars or Cover Girl’s ‘Lip Perfection Lipstick’.

Pretty coral

A coral colour lipstick shade is good for bland wear. It can be ragged to work, parties or get togethers. This peachy-orange shade is good to go but ship and suits many skin tones — even if we are dusky.

Try: Maybelline’s ‘Iced Coral 137 Colour Show Lipstick’.

Absolute nude

Balmy buffs, matte browns and glossy tan shades work for each complexion. Nude lips demeanour best when a colour is one shade lighter or darker than your complexion, rather than an accurate match.

Try: Charlotte Tilbury’s ‘Iconic Nude Lip Cheat’ or Charlotte Tilbury’s ‘Very Victoria Matte Revolution Lipstick’.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

The Notepad: Sana Butt
Kabul protest
Still blank though not forgotten
Oops! Vin Diesel says Ranveer is Deepika’s ‘boyfriend’
Rain, Karachi, and a soppy future
Beijing warns Trump: One China ‘not negotiable’ Beijing
The Corner: With Omer Nabi
One Piece Three Ways: Faraz Manan
It Runs In The Family: Sherbano Javeri And Hira Javeri
Eradicating child labour
Ongoing operation: Another MQM workman held, claims party
Low H2O levels: Riverine life comes underneath threat

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions