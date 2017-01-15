The Notepad: Sana Butt

Sana Butt, a CEO of Sana Butt Beauty Bar Spa talks about a mouth colour trends she’s looking brazen to this season
Sparkle of pinkish glitter
Glittery shades of pinks are trending this winter. This colour looks glamorous when ragged to a party, dinner, unison or a wedding. Depending on a occasion, any shade of pinkish can go good with shine but being overdone. Try: MAC’s ‘Force of Love’ lipstick with ‘Lime Crime Aries’ shine coat.
Mid-tonal comfortable brown
A comfortable brownish-red paint will make we demeanour on point. It’s not a thespian hue, and it can simply be ragged opposite a apples of your cheeks and eyelids to match. This colour is ideal for college girls. Try: ‘The Estée Edit’ by Estée Lauder.
Terracotta brown
With a 90s behind in style, brownish-red finished adult being my ideal transition shade. This rusty shade of brownish-red adds dimension to your lips. Terracotta has a small shimmer, a small some-more colour can make a lips demeanour even browner. It all depends on how many we request and what colour we desire.
Try: MAC’s ‘Taupe’ lipstick or Burberry’s ‘Brown Sugar Lip Mist’.
True maroon
This confidant lipstick colour gives a ideal retro vibe. On unchanging days, hang to minimal eye make-up and glow on to change things out. This colour will be trending even when we are looking during your marriage cinema 20 years down a line.
Try: Yves Saint Laurent’s ‘Rouge Volupté’ with SPF 15.
Classic red
From a many classical demeanour to an ultra-modern look, a deep, classic, red lipstick looks flawless whenever we wish to make a conform statement. This flush colour is ideal to appropriate over your pout, only take a evidence from Adele, Taylor Swift and Marilyn Monroe!
Try: ‘Dragon Girl Velvet Matte Lip Pencil’ by Nars or Cover Girl’s ‘Lip Perfection Lipstick’.
Pretty coral
A coral colour lipstick shade is good for bland wear. It can be ragged to work, parties or get togethers. This peachy-orange shade is good to go but ship and suits many skin tones — even if we are dusky.
Try: Maybelline’s ‘Iced Coral 137 Colour Show Lipstick’.
Absolute nude
Balmy buffs, matte browns and glossy tan shades work for each complexion. Nude lips demeanour best when a colour is one shade lighter or darker than your complexion, rather than an accurate match.
Try: Charlotte Tilbury’s ‘Iconic Nude Lip Cheat’ or Charlotte Tilbury’s ‘Very Victoria Matte Revolution Lipstick’.
