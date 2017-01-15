An central matter released by NDTV appreciated her work with a channel and wished her all a best for her future. “In 1995, Barkha Dutt joined NDTV true out of college, and now, after 21 smashing years together, Barkha has requested that she would like to try some new opportunities, pursue other interests and work on her possess ventures,” a matter read.
“In all her years with NDTV, she has been hugely prolific and has grown with a organisation, apropos an acclaimed, award-winning publisher of repute opposite India and many tools of a world. We are certain that Barkha will go from strength to strength and NDTV wishes her all a really best,” it added.
Barkha rose to inflection for her coverage of a Kargil fight in 1999. She has won many awards, including India’s fourth-highest municipal honour, a Padma Shri. Her name had progressing figured prominently in a Radia tapes controversy.
Indian publisher Barkha Dutt quits channel after 21 years
Indian journalist Barkha Dutt has quiescent as the NDTV consulting editor.
Bahrain jails publisher over tweet
Indian infantryman complains of operative on dull stomach in viral video
Imran urges railways apportion to resign
