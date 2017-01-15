Sunday , 15 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Indian publisher Barkha Dutt quits channel after 21 years

Indian publisher Barkha Dutt quits channel after 21 years

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 15, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Indian publisher Barkha Dutt quits channel after 21 years
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Indian journalist Barkha Dutt has quiescent as the NDTV consulting editor.

Bahrain jails publisher over tweet

An central matter released by NDTV appreciated her work with a channel and wished her all a best for her future. “In 1995, Barkha Dutt joined NDTV true out of college, and now, after 21 smashing years together, Barkha has requested that she would like to try some new opportunities, pursue other interests and work on her possess ventures,” a matter read.

Indian infantryman complains of operative on dull stomach in viral video

“In all her years with NDTV, she has been hugely prolific and has grown with a organisation, apropos an acclaimed, award-winning publisher of repute opposite India and many tools of a world. We are certain that Barkha will go from strength to strength and NDTV wishes her all a really best,” it added.

Imran urges railways apportion to resign 

Barkha rose to inflection for her coverage of a Kargil fight in 1999. She has won many awards, including India’s fourth-highest municipal honour, a Padma Shri. Her name had progressing figured prominently in a Radia tapes controversy.

This essay creatively seemed on The Indian Express.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

US ‘hostility’ grows notwithstanding chief deal: Iranian official
Days are numbered for Nawaz’s government, claims Imran
Indian publisher Barkha Dutt quits channel after 21 years
Serena not peaceful to only hurl over in record Grand Slam bid
Hollywood celebs formulation anti-Trump rally
My conform clarity was utterly outrageous: Kangana Ranaut
Ski deteriorate to embark from Jan 20
The Notepad: Sana Butt
Kabul protest
Still blank though not forgotten
Oops! Vin Diesel says Ranveer is Deepika’s ‘boyfriend’
Rain, Karachi, and a soppy future

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions