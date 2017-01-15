Sonam Kapoor speaks about a impulse she’ll delight forever

Sunday , 15 January 2017
Actress Sonam Kapoor says winning a Best Actress endowment for Neerja is special and she’ll delight a impulse forever.

Sonam won a Critics’ Award For Best Actor (Female) for her opening in Neerja at a 62 Jio Filmfare Awards. Directed by Ram Madhvani and constructed by Fox Star Studios and Bling Unplugged, Neerja featured Sonam in a lead. She played late moody attendant Neerja Bhanot who mislaid her life while saving others.

Sonam tweeted, “Winning a best singer endowment for Neerja, was a truly special moment… But it was done some-more special since Aanand L Rai gave it to me… adore we sir. Thank we Filmfare. I’ll perpetually delight this moment.”

Winning a best singer endowment for Neerja, was a truly special moment.. though it was done some-more special since @aanandlrai gave it to me.. adore we sir. Thank we @Filmfare I’ll perpetually delight this moment.

A video posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jan 14, 2017 during 9:40pm PST

Actress Athiya Shetty also congratulated Sonam with a tweet. “Congratulations to a kindest one, Sonam Kapoor. Nobody could have played Neerja with such probity and love. Shine on,” it read.

Fashion engineer Masaba Mantena pronounced Sonam had taken the audience on “a magical, romantic drum coaster” with Neerja. Filmmaker Satish Kaushik pronounced Sonam deserved it. “Heartiest congratulations Sonam. Many some-more to come. More energy to you. Very happy for you,” actor Rajkummar Rao said.

