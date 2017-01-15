The cricketer-turned-politician went on to contend that PM Nawaz is trapped and had no choice though to leave power.
“If Nawaz unsuccessful to infer London flats were owned by a Qatari king in 1993 afterwards he would leave and if he unsuccessful to infer Maryam was not a profitable owners of London properties he would still have to leave.”
Days are numbered for Nawaz’s government, claims Imran
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) authority Imran Khan addresses a entertainment in Dera Ghazi Khan on Sunday, Jan 15, 2017. PHOTO: PTI
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) authority Imran Khan claimed on Sunday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s regime is soon going to end.
“Allah has taken suo motu notice opposite Nawaz Sharif on Panama scandal,” Imran pronounced while addressing a entertainment on Panamagate box in Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab.
The PTI leader said that a primary minister’s crime was unprotected in a Panama leaks, however, he is trying to shun a review in a Supreme Court.
“Nawaz’s warn says a Sharif family purchased Mayfair apartments in 2006 though a BBC has suggested that a properties were purchased in 1990s,” he added.
Sharif family’s Park Lane flats purchased in 1990s, BBC news reveals
The cricketer-turned-politician went on to contend that PM Nawaz is trapped and had no choice though to leave power.
“If Nawaz unsuccessful to infer London flats were owned by a Qatari king in 1993 afterwards he would leave and if he unsuccessful to infer Maryam was not a profitable owners of London properties he would still have to leave.”
About Daily Heights
Related posts
My conform clarity was utterly outrageous: Kangana ...
January 15, 2017
Kabul protest
January 15, 2017
Rain, Karachi, and a soppy future
January 15, 2017
It Runs In The Family: Sherbano Javeri ...
January 15, 2017