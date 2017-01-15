Sunday , 15 January 2017
5 articulate points from Pakistan's feat over Australia

5 articulate points from Pakistan’s feat over Australia
Hafeez's entrance as ODI captain was good. PHOTO: AFP

Hafeez’s entrance as ODI captain was good. PHOTO: AFP

Pakistan kick Australia by 6 wickets in a second of a five-match ODI array on Sunday during a Melbourne Cricket Ground to turn a array 1-1.

Here are a 5 things we schooled from Pakistan’s victory.

5 things we schooled from Pakistan’s better opposite Australia

1. Catches win matches (again)

Mohammad Hafeez was forsaken on 0 by Steven Smith. He went on to make 72. Whether Pakistan would have chased down a sum had that locate been taken we competence never know, though it certainly wouldn’t have been as easy as it was.

2. This bowling conflict is here to stay

Junaid Khan is 27, Mohammad Amir is 24, Imad Wasim is 28 and Hasan Ali is 22. This is a party that can offer Pakistan for during slightest 5 some-more years.

Hafeez to captain Pakistan in Azhar’s absence

Judging by a approach they have achieved in these dual matches, a destiny of Pakistan’s limited-overs bowling is in protected hands.

3. Pakistan’s batting needs to improve

Making a dish of a aim of 221 is not excusable in today’s day and age, generally when you’re 140-1 during one stage. Too many batsmen are too frightened of removing out for Pakistan to be means to play ‘modern’ cricket. Not customarily are they holding too most time to get staid in, though they are also throwing divided their wicket when they do so.

4. Asad Shafiq should be nowhere nearby a ODI side

Must Pakistan continue to run around in circles? The customarily actor in a universe slower than Azhar Ali is Asad Shafiq (warning: hyperbole) and we confirm to move him in? He scored 13 runs from 29 balls and afterwards got discharged on a half-tracker approach outward off. He would be zero though a guilt chasing any measure tighten to or over than 300.

Australia kick Pakistan by 92 runs in initial ODI

5. Pakistan can win this series

Australian batsmen don’t mostly demeanour this worried personification during home. The charge during palm is simple; boot Smith and David Warner early. Also Glenn Maxwell and Mathew Wade. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head too. Not to discuss Usman Khawaja. Then tell a batsmen to stop personification like Pakistani batsmen customarily play in Australia. Ok a array competence be a bit of a stretch.

