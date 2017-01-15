Serena not peaceful to only hurl over in record Grand Slam bid

MELBOURNE: Serena Williams has vowed to make life formidable for tip seed Angelique Kerber and a horde of dangerous players out to derail her during a Australian Open, warning she is in Melbourne to win.
The American gets her query for an Open-era record 23rd Grand Slam pretension underway in a formidable first-round strife opposite Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic in foresee breathless feverishness on Tuesday.
It will be one a few matches she has played after a four-month lay-off.
But a 35-year-old, seeded two, is in fighting mood notwithstanding being bundled out in a second turn of her usually warm-up tournament, a Auckland Classic.
“I didn’t come here to remove in a initial round, or a second round, or during all,” she pronounced on Saturday. “If we can play a approach I’ve been practising, it will be fine. I’ve been spending so many time on a court. It feels unequivocally good to be back, only attack on Rod Laver (Arena), attack on all a stadiums, it’s a good feeling. we adore it here.”
If she gets past Bencic, Williams could afterwards confront possibly in-form Briton Johanna Konta, who won this week’s Sydney International, or sixth seed Dominika Cibulkova in a quarter-finals.
And afterwards there’s Germany’s Kerber, who is scheduled to accommodate her in a final as a newly-engaged Williams looks to softened Steffi Graf’s 22 Grand Slam singles titles by winning her seventh Australian crown.
Kerber dumbfounded a tennis good during Melbourne Park final year, upsetting her in a decider for her initial vital pretension before after replacing her as a universe series one.
That win sparked a noted deteriorate for Kerber, who followed it adult by claiming a US Open, where Williams crashed in a semi-finals and has hardly played since.
Kerber gets her debate started opposite Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko on a Monday dusk centre justice clash.
But she has not had a good start to 2017, descending to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in a Brisbane International quarter-finals, afterwards slumping out in turn dual of a Sydney International to Russian teen Darya Kasatkina.
Despite this, she is assured of anticipating her best form over a subsequent fortnight.
“For me, I’m awaiting a same as we was awaiting a years before — going out there perplexing my best, fighting compartment a final point,” she said.
“This is always how I’m playing, how we am. This will not be changing.”
Aside from Kerber, Polish universe series 3 Agnieszka Radwanska, who mislaid to Williams in final year’s semi-finals, Romanian pocket-rocket Simona Halep and Spain’s Garbine Muguruza all poise a threat.
The form players are British ninth seed Konta and Brisbane International leader Karolina Pliskova, ranked five.
Konta, who done a semis final year and was named a WTA’s many softened actor for 2016, has blossomed and is speedy by winning in Sydney.
“I’m really really gratified with a turn we played,” she said. “But we all know that it’s not a given. It doesn’t confirm how we will do in a subsequent event.”
Czech Republic’s Pliskova is another dangerous floater though like Konta is holding zero for postulated notwithstanding her stellar early deteriorate efforts.
“I would really not take me as a favourite of this tournament,” pronounced a high 24-year-old, who won a girl’s singles pretension during Melbourne Park in 2010.
Several important players are missing, including two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova who was harmed by a knife-wielding antagonist during her home in a Czech Republic final month.
Also out on maternity leave is two-time Australian Open leader Victoria Azarenka, along with five-time vital champion Maria Sharapova, who is dangling until Apr after unwell a drugs exam during final year’s tournament.
World series 8 Madison Keys is another absentee after teenager wrist surgery.
Photo: AFP
