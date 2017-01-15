Cricket: times they are a-changin’

In a streets of Bihar, a immature child with prolonged hair called Mahendra Singh Dhoni is apropos awfully famous for his ability to strike a tennis ball. In Pretoria, a dark spare Abraham Benjamin de Villiers chooses cricket over rugby, golf, tennis and hockey. In a tiny Dunedin backyard, scruffy-haired Brendon Barrie McCullum is personification cricket with his elder brother. Change is in a air, unbeknownst to those who, thousands of miles away, lay in a intemperate domicile of a PCB in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. Fearless, ardent and aggressive, a contingent would chaperon in a new era; an epoch of large bats, large hits, and outrageous scores. When Dhoni strike that winning 6 in a 2011 World Cup, a cricketing universe knew it was time to change. Same, when De Villiers crushed a hundred off 31 balls and when McCullum dumbfounded in a 2015 World Cup.
Scores of 250 unexpected became inadequate. In came group in a ilk of a contingent who altered a game. Attack became a best form of defence. Pakistan, though, refused to change their realistic ways; adhering to a attempted and tested process that had supposing them with so most success in a 90s. Sometimes it is formidable to let go, generally when a republic continues to live on a memories of Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. In doing so, Pakistan have authorised a rest of a cricketing universe to outgrow them. A group that once prided itself on fickle and tender talent is now plain though unspectacular. All since we refused to pierce on and clung onto a vestige and buried a heads in a sand. Coach Mickey Arthur has pronounced time and again, in no capricious terms, that Pakistan have to change. Yet aged habits die hard, and it will now be a prolonged and unpleasant process; one that Arthur has been incompetent to kickstart notwithstanding being during a helm for some-more than 9 months now. It is transparent that Pakistan contingency now learn to travel again before they can fly. But learn they must, before it is too late.
Cricket: times they are a-changin’
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 16th, 2017.
