The author is a former editor of The Express Tribune. He tweets as @tribunian
The work finished by Ayesha Mumtaz as conduct of a Punjab Food Authority has been unprecedented. Thanks to this dauntless lady who took on a absolute and strong who possess restaurants, food factories and soothing splash prolongation units, a people of a range were means to see for a initial time a malpractices and diseased activities that take place in this sector.
Restaurants, including those in supposed 5 star hotels, were hermetic since they were portion seared food or not gripping in line with mandate for hygiene in food handling. Once again, people of other provinces dignified a work being finished in Punjab.
For a initial time we listened that there was indeed an entity by a name of a Punjab Food Authority whose pursuit was to safeguard peculiarity when it came to food prolongation and sale in a province. We do have food authorities in other provinces too though no one hears of them as they are headed by hurtful bureaucrats whose usually pursuit is to collect income from restaurants and other food associated enterprises. This in spin gives these entities a looseness to sell and offer whatever they wish to. We have listened stories of people failing after eating food served during some emporium or restaurant. But no movement is taken.
Ayesha Mumtaz pennyless that mafia and now she has to compensate for it. None other than a Special Branch has taken it on itself to infer that this dauntless lady is guilty of holding bribes. This is a same arm of a troops that has kept wordless for all these years as people have been served sub-standard and unwholesome edibles with no action. In fact, this is a initial time that a Special Branch, or for that matter any supervision review agency, has taken on itself to examine irregularities in a food sector. Imagine a irony.
After a raids conducted by Ayesha Mumtaz what became transparent is that she had stepped on too many toes. Even a right-minded Shahbaz Sharif, who primarily upheld a raids, had to take a step behind when a high and strong of Punjab’s food business – that embody both inaugurated member as good as members of a polite and troops bureaucracy, were brought to book.
Suddenly people started to take notice of a malpractices being committed in this sector. Many were abashed and their businesses sealed. This state of affairs could not continue for long. So initial Ayesha Mumtaz was summarily private from her bureau and a unable and presumably unhandy central was brought in to reinstate her.
Since then, a PFA has left behind to a aged self and raids are frequency conducted. The income sequence has been easy and a PFA staff are once again on a take.
But that was not enough. An instance had to be done of Ayesha Mumtaz.
In a nation where a primary apportion and his family has siphoned off billions over a years though any exploration in place, a country’s premier review agencies are focusing their courtesy to infer an honest and honest central guilty of corruption. It is a diseased sequence and a media debate has been launched to somehow couple a official’s former bureau motorist and a media anchor with her. The justification is not there though this has not stopped officials from accusing a former PFA arch of corruption.
Instead of appreciating her services and seeking other provinces to follow a example, what we are saying is that a honest central is being punished to set an instance to other. The food attention in Pakistan is scandalous for miss of peculiarity and for slicing corners. Time and again we have seen how unethical people misguide and lie untimely consumers into eating equipment that are non-professional for tellurian consumption. In this country, pollution is common. Also common is introducing damaging mixture or mislabeling food items. A large emanate is also hygiene or a miss of it. Thanks to Ayesha Mumtaz we were means to see how prevalent these practices are and how even tip hotels are not counterclaim from them.
No one has oral in counterclaim of Ayesha Mumtaz since she has no domestic following and is not one to be means to make this into a eremite or amicable issue. But in a finish it is a people who will suffer.
Let her be damned
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 16th, 2017.
