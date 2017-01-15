Sunday , 15 January 2017
January 15, 2017
HYDERABAD: The party universe is saddened on a genocide of maestro actor Om Puri, one of a many iconic actors of all time, who seemed in a accumulation of British, American, Indian and Pakistani films. He was not usually one of a best artists though was also one of a many heading total in a face of a illogic and ludicrousness that prevailed in many segments of a subcontinent. He, in many ways, was a loyal envoy of Hindu-Muslim togetherness and was opposite India–Pakistan limit skirmishes. He was outspoken in a new reeling during a Line of Control, that sparked snub in both a countries. He was harangued by tools of Indian media for this. To me, a genocide of this mythological star was totally unexpected. Nonetheless, his genocide has relieved him of all a highlight that exists when it comes to a Pakistan-India relationship. we feel advantageous to have a honour of assembly him once and we contingency delight a legacies of such magnanimous and brotherly souls.

Nasir Soomro

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 13th, 2017.

