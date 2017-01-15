ISLAMABAD: It’s been decades given Pakistan distinguished Basant, a festival that traditionally comes from a Hindu enlightenment though adopted in Pakistan after Independence. It’s a jubilee that customarily takes place in a winter between Feb and March, and a whole nation used to applaud it. Basant used to be a festival people desperately waited for and sounds of fun could be listened throughout, that have now faded as of a past 10 to 15 years. The supervision criminialized a jubilee due to a high genocide fee from people descending off rooftops, neck slicing from kite strings, and children descending plant to accidents due to using onto a streets to follow after their kites.
While it is distinct as to because a jubilee was forbidden, it seems new year celebrations are deficient with a festival. we interest to a supervision to distribute one Sunday for people to applaud Basant and reason a kite festival, even if they bar motorcycles and bicycles to lessen trade accidents and congestion. The kite drifting tradition should be practised divided from downtowns and reason in parks and drift with overnight bonfires and parties allowed. With correct puncture preparations in place, maybe we can try to reason a festival once.
Sky full of kites
Misal Shahzad
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 13th, 2017.
