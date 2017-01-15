Sunday , 15 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » International » Sky full of kites

Sky full of kites

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 15, 2017 In International 0
Sky full of kites
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

ISLAMABAD: It’s been decades given Pakistan distinguished Basant, a festival that traditionally comes from a Hindu enlightenment though adopted in Pakistan after Independence. It’s a jubilee that customarily takes place in a winter between Feb and March, and a whole nation used to applaud it. Basant used to be a festival people desperately waited for and sounds of fun could be listened throughout, that have now faded as of a past 10 to 15 years. The supervision criminialized a jubilee due to a high genocide fee from people descending off rooftops, neck slicing from kite strings, and children descending plant to accidents due to using onto a streets to follow after their kites.

While it is distinct as to because a jubilee was forbidden, it seems new year celebrations are deficient with a festival. we interest to a supervision to distribute one Sunday for people to applaud Basant and reason a kite festival, even if they bar motorcycles and bicycles to lessen trade accidents and congestion. The kite drifting tradition should be practised divided from downtowns and reason in parks and drift with overnight bonfires and parties allowed. With correct puncture preparations in place, maybe we can try to reason a festival once.

Misal Shahzad

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 13th, 2017.

Like Opinion Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to accept all updates on all the daily pieces.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Sky full of kites
Let her be damned
Major hopes for Gen Raheel during WEF
Om Puri’s death
Solution for 10-year-old Tayyabas
Cricket: times they are a-changin’
The Empire Strikes Back
The Empire Strikes Back
South Asia in a rising universe order
South Asia in a rising universe order
Rise of liberality industry
Rise of liberality industry

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions