In court, not in a street: Imran asked to share evidence

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday asked PTI authority Imran Khan to stop levelling groundless allegations opposite a Sharifs in open meetings and come adult instead with plain justification in court. In a statement, a apportion pronounced that Imran has unsuccessful to infer a singular claim opposite a Sharifs. She combined that Maryam Nawaz is not a owners of London property. She pronounced that Imran was day and night disturbed about a recognition of a primary apportion and was feeling envious.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 16th, 2017.

