Monday , 16 January 2017
DISgruntled: Vice chairs, councillors find intervention

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled clamp chairmen and councillors of Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) have sought a primary minister’s involvement to get them effectively concerned in a day-to-day affairs of a internal supervision system.

Around 35 clamp chairmen and some-more than 100 councillors from a book and antithesis benches in Islamabad’s internal supervision (LG) complement had presented their final during a swarming press discussion during National Press Club (NPC) late on Thursday.

They decried a opinion of IMC Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz and several kinship legislature chairmen.

Moreover, they demanded that clamp chairmen contingency pointer off on all financial and day-to-day affairs of kinship councils and that they should also be done partial of a IMC by giving them a right to opinion like UC chairmen. Just a few months into their jobs, they also demanded larger perks and privileges.

They warned that if their final were not met, they would proceed a justice or even resign.

They pronounced that ICT LG Act-2015, was nice on Nov 30, 2015 by an bidding due to that incompetent people were given powers while a masses were deprived of a genuine advantages of a internal supervision system.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 14th, 2017.


