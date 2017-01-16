Monday , 16 January 2017
Major contributor: Minister accuses sovereign govt of slicing gas supply to K-P

ABBOTABAD: Adviser to a K-P CM for Information and Higher Education Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Sunday indicted a sovereign supervision of shortening a daily gas supply to K-P, generally Hazara division.

He released a premonition that if a conditions did not improve, his celebration workers would theatre a criticism and approximate a offices of Sui Northern Gas  Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

Pointing out a prevalent conditions of loadshedding of gas in Hazara multiplication he pronounced it not usually influenced blurb consumers yet domestic households were a  worst affected.

He pronounced that even yet K-P hold a vital share of a inhabitant gas reserves, a sovereign supervision was punishing a people of K-P and generally Hazara division.

He lamented that with a conflict of cold continue when a direct for gas increases for domestic use a sovereign supervision had reduced a quantum of supply to Hazara and other tools of K-P

He explained that for several hours a day, domestic consumers face finish cessation of gas supply, while in other areas low vigour creates it probably unfit to prepare or feverishness food.

He combined that a daily requirement of both blurb and domestic consumers in Hazara was not some-more than 400 pounds yet a sovereign supervision had reduced it to usually 80 pounds, creation things formidable for everyone.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 16th, 2017.

