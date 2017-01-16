ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: Owing to difficult new mandate for executive member seat, usually dual possibilities competed for 10 Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) executive member seats. Both, unsurprisingly, were inaugurated unanimously.
The IBA Elections, hold on Saturday, saw groups corroborated by a Pakistan People Party and Jamaat-e- Islami winning heavily.
Naveed Malik won a choosing to turn a IBA’s new boss with 846 votes, violence Chaudhry Fayyaz Padana who cumulative usually 579 votes. The row corroborated by a PPP and JI won a seats of president, vice-president and ubiquitous secretary while organisation upheld by PML-N won a choosing for corner secretary.
Malik was also corroborated by PPP stalwarts Babar Awan and Wajid Gilani, while Padana was corroborated by Ashraf Gujjar of a PML-N.
Muhammad Nasir kick Chaudhry Talat to secure a ubiquitous secretary chair after polling 799 votes. His aspirant could usually secure 632 votes.
Shakil Awan won a chair of vice-president with 892 votes while his opponent, Murtaza Wattoo could usually pattern 387 votes. Rafeeq Sanjrani could usually conduct 126 votes.
PML-N’s Dilawar Khan won a corner secretary chair with 742 votes, violence Khurram Bashir, who managed 640 votes.
During Saturday’s election, a sum of 1,454 votes were expel out of a 2,294 purebred votes.
The 17-member statute physique of IBA comprises president, ubiquitous secretary, vice-president, corner secretary in further to 10 executive members, a library member, a financial member and an auditor.
Of a 10 executive member seats, usually dual possibilities were announced successful – Raja Sheraz Janjua and Matloob Hussain Malik – who were inaugurated unopposed.
Advocate Chuadhri Khalid Hussain, a media coordinator for a IBA, pronounced that a Pakistan Bar Council had set a condition that a counsel anticipating to foe bar elections contingency have represented in during slightest 45 cases over a past 3 years.
“The step was taken to safeguard that usually ‘professional lawyers’ are inaugurated to bar associations,” he said, adding that, “many of a lawyers who are politically active destroy to accommodate this condition.”
Pindi bar elections
The Rawalpindi District Bar Association (DBA) also hold a elections, electing Advocate Sajjad Akbar Abbasi as a body’s new boss for 2017.
Abbasi, who cumulative 1,001 votes, kick off foe from Zaheeruddin Babar, who could usually conduct 875 votes.
Advocate Chaudhry Faraghat cumulative a chair of clamp boss with 1,360 votes. His opponent, Advocate Fakhar Shah, could usually pattern 456 votes.
Advocate Irfan Ahmed Niazi won a chair of ubiquitous secretary after receiving 922 votes. His opponent, Yasir Chatta, could usually secure 674 votes.
Jhelum bar elections
Jhelum saw a tighten contest, with Atique Alam handling to kick off foe to turn a new boss of Jhelum District Bar Council (JDBC).
Alam cumulative 148 votes while his opponent, Faisal Kayani, could usually conduct 128 votes.
Raffat Jabeen was inaugurated as a clamp boss of a JDBC, receiving 147 votes. Ubaidur Rehman, duration became a new ubiquitous secretary of a JDBC after he won a chair with 136 votes.
WITH ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY RAJA NAUBAHAR IN JHELUM
District bar elections: Lack of competent possibilities leaves 8 IBA executive seats empty
ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: Owing to difficult new mandate for executive member seat, usually dual possibilities competed for 10 Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) executive member seats. Both, unsurprisingly, were inaugurated unanimously.
The IBA Elections, hold on Saturday, saw groups corroborated by a Pakistan People Party and Jamaat-e- Islami winning heavily.
Naveed Malik won a choosing to turn a IBA’s new boss with 846 votes, violence Chaudhry Fayyaz Padana who cumulative usually 579 votes. The row corroborated by a PPP and JI won a seats of president, vice-president and ubiquitous secretary while organisation upheld by PML-N won a choosing for corner secretary.
Malik was also corroborated by PPP stalwarts Babar Awan and Wajid Gilani, while Padana was corroborated by Ashraf Gujjar of a PML-N.
Muhammad Nasir kick Chaudhry Talat to secure a ubiquitous secretary chair after polling 799 votes. His aspirant could usually secure 632 votes.
Shakil Awan won a chair of vice-president with 892 votes while his opponent, Murtaza Wattoo could usually pattern 387 votes. Rafeeq Sanjrani could usually conduct 126 votes.
PML-N’s Dilawar Khan won a corner secretary chair with 742 votes, violence Khurram Bashir, who managed 640 votes.
During Saturday’s election, a sum of 1,454 votes were expel out of a 2,294 purebred votes.
The 17-member statute physique of IBA comprises president, ubiquitous secretary, vice-president, corner secretary in further to 10 executive members, a library member, a financial member and an auditor.
Of a 10 executive member seats, usually dual possibilities were announced successful – Raja Sheraz Janjua and Matloob Hussain Malik – who were inaugurated unopposed.
Advocate Chuadhri Khalid Hussain, a media coordinator for a IBA, pronounced that a Pakistan Bar Council had set a condition that a counsel anticipating to foe bar elections contingency have represented in during slightest 45 cases over a past 3 years.
“The step was taken to safeguard that usually ‘professional lawyers’ are inaugurated to bar associations,” he said, adding that, “many of a lawyers who are politically active destroy to accommodate this condition.”
Pindi bar elections
The Rawalpindi District Bar Association (DBA) also hold a elections, electing Advocate Sajjad Akbar Abbasi as a body’s new boss for 2017.
Abbasi, who cumulative 1,001 votes, kick off foe from Zaheeruddin Babar, who could usually conduct 875 votes.
Advocate Chaudhry Faraghat cumulative a chair of clamp boss with 1,360 votes. His opponent, Advocate Fakhar Shah, could usually pattern 456 votes.
Advocate Irfan Ahmed Niazi won a chair of ubiquitous secretary after receiving 922 votes. His opponent, Yasir Chatta, could usually secure 674 votes.
Jhelum bar elections
Jhelum saw a tighten contest, with Atique Alam handling to kick off foe to turn a new boss of Jhelum District Bar Council (JDBC).
Alam cumulative 148 votes while his opponent, Faisal Kayani, could usually conduct 128 votes.
Raffat Jabeen was inaugurated as a clamp boss of a JDBC, receiving 147 votes. Ubaidur Rehman, duration became a new ubiquitous secretary of a JDBC after he won a chair with 136 votes.
WITH ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY RAJA NAUBAHAR IN JHELUM
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 16th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Annual inspection: Performance of informal bureaus to ...
January 16, 2017
Let her be damned
January 15, 2017
Solution for 10-year-old Tayyabas
January 15, 2017
The Empire Strikes Back
January 15, 2017