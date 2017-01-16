CHAKWAL: The Katas Raj Temples, situated nearby Chakwal, have been a renouned traveller captivate for decades.
In celestial surroundings, a formidable of temples are constituent Hindu mythology. The formidable houses a Satgraha, a entertainment of 7 aged temple, a stays of a Buddhist stupa, a integrate of Gothic sanctuaries, havelis and some comparatively newly built sanctuaries.
These structures are strategically located around a pool of H2O that is deliberate to be dedicated by Hindus. However, usually 4 of a 7 temples are total today.
Although a smaller temples were built around 900 years ago, a incomparable ones date behind to a latter half of a sixth century CE.
The sanctuaries during a formidable were mostly built atop block platforms.
Alan Cunningham, a initial executive ubiquitous of a Archaeological Survey of India (1872-73), pronounced that Katas Raj was a second largest dedicated plcae for Hindus in Punjab after Jawala Mukhi.
Legend has it that a pool during Katas Raj was shaped by a tears Lord Shiva strew after a genocide of his mother Sati.
The church formidable was deserted after a Hindu exodus to India in 1947.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 16th, 2017.
