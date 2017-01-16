MANSEHRA / ISLAMABAD: A doctorate doesn’t make one travel smart. Quaid-e-Azam University Vice Chancellor Dr Javaid Ashraf learnt this a tough approach after a span of fraudsters conned him, not once though twice, in a matter of days.
According to a censure filed by Dr Ashraf, dual unclear group came to his bureau and pronounced they were from a bureau of a Islamabad arch commissioner.
The group pronounced they have been destined to implement confidence cameras during a campus and for this purpose sought a remuneration of Rs10,000, Dr Ashraf said.
The twin came again, a few days later, and again took Rs10,000 for a same purpose. The secretariat military have purebred a censure opposite unclear group for rascal and misrepresenting a supervision officer.
Interestingly nobody checked a suspects’ identities during a campus gate, a admin retard entrance, or even a VC’s office.
Furthermore, a VC and a government did not worry to check because a commissioner’s bureau would destroy to send an central minute or during slightest created instructions.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 16th, 2017.
