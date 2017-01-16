Monday , 16 January 2017
Kismat Baig murder: 'Won't settle for anything though justice'

PHOTO: PUBLICITY

LAHORE  : Kismat Baig competence have unsuccessful to urge herself though her sister Sitara has each goal of observant her murderers through. In fact, she is formulation to make a film on a murder of her sister and events heading adult to it.

The actor was shot 8 times on her approach home from work recently.  Sitara is dynamic to safeguard that businessmen Rana Muzammil, Rana Tajammil and their crony Shahid Janjua — a purported culprits — are hold accountable.

“I know these people are really absolute though we am not fearful of them. They contingency be punished for holding my sister away,” a actor told The Express Tribune. “I will not concede on this, no matter what happens in a future,” she said.

Stage singer Kismat Baig succumbs to injuries

Although Rana, Muzammil and Tajammil are already underneath legal custody, sources exhibit that they have been perplexing to strech a allotment with Sitara, charity her properties in posh localities opposite Lahore to have a box withdrawn.

The Baig family, however, has been adamantly rejecting their proposals, observant they will not negotiate over Kismat’s blood. Sitara  has taken a mangle from behaving to pursue her sister’s case. She is also a solitary defender of Kismat’s dual children and has changed out of Lahore to safeguard their safety.

“Kismat’s children are now my children. we have to demeanour after them and that’s since we motionless to immigrate to another city,” common Sitara. “It has been a removal task, quite since as we am also not working. But I’ll lapse shortly adequate to make a film in my sister’s honour.”

Kismat Baig murder: Nargis, Naseem Vicky questioned by police

According to Sitara, a director, writer and other organisation members have been finalised for a film. “I will make a open proclamation once we start sharpened for it. Other than that, producers are also coming me to reinstate Kismat in her unprepared projects. we competence also cruise that,” she shared.

“We come from a reduce center category family and are no strangers to tough work. Both Kismat and we struggled a good understanding to grasp all a success that came a way. She worked compartment a really finish of her life even in peril. we will get persevere too.”

Kismat Baig’s murder shakes adult Lahore’s artist community

It is impending to discuss that that Kismat’s murder is a instance of a box involving a Lahore thespian  that is being actively pursued. Families of other murdered actors such as Sangum Rana, Yasmeen, Karishma Shah, Naina, Nagina Khanum and Nadra finished adult reaching a allotment or simply gave up.

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below. 

