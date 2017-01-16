Monday , 16 January 2017
January 16, 2017
Hayat is carefree that Asian countries like Pakistan, who were disabled by a tiny series of subordinate slots, would mount to benefit from a increase.

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) president, Faisal Saleh Hayat has welcomed FIFA’s preference to enhance a World Cup finals to 48 teams.

Football’s ruling body, FIFA, voted final week to enhance a World Cup to 48 teams from a stream 32, brushing aside concerns that a enlargement would reduce a altogether customary of a competition and make it too large and unwieldy.

Hayat pronounced a preference would give a good boost to building football associations.

“The FIFA Council’s preference to boost a slots for a 2026 World Cup from 32 to 48 will have a large boosting outcome on a arriving football member associations opposite a world, generally in Asia, quite for those countries that have invested a good understanding in football for a past many years, who have achieved a fascinating formula and who wish to gradually connoisseur to a subsequent levels,” he said.

Hayat is carefree that Asian countries like Pakistan, who were disabled by a tiny series of subordinate slots, would mount to benefit from a increase.

“Playing in a World Cup is a dream for any country, generally for countries like Pakistan. We were disabled before since a slots for Asia were between 4 and 5. The 5th place was always a subordinate place,” pronounced a maestro politician.

Hayat, who has been inextricable in a sour energy onslaught for a past year and a half, continued, “Hopefully, it is approaching that Asia will have during slightest — if not some-more — 8 slots. So that increases a chances of a arriving countries within Asian village to competition among themselves, and let a best teams validate and go adult to a World Cup level.”

“That inspires a boys, that inspires a coaches, a whole stake-holders who are connected with football in Asia, and quite in Pakistan,” he added.

Pakistan became a member of FIFA in 1948 fasten a Asian Football Confederation, and dual years after a inhabitant group debuted.

Pakistan mislaid in a initial turn of subordinate for a 2018 FIFA World Cup, losing out 3-1 to Yemen on aggregate.

FIFA’s 211 member associations any reason one opinion in a presidential election, and 135 of them have never played during a World Cup, so enlargement of a competition was always expected to appeal.

The new format, to be introduced in 2026, will underline a initial turn of 16 groups of 3 teams, with a tip dual in any subordinate for a turn of 32. From afterwards on, it would be a candid knockout contest.

