This picture of Fawad Khan with his baby daughter will warp your heart

This picture of Fawad Khan with his baby daughter will warp your heart
PHOTO: SADAF KHAN/INSTAGRAM

Forever in a news, Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan is a quintessential family man.

The star and his mother Sadaf welcomed their baby lady 3 months ago. The Khoobsurat actor even flew behind to Pakistan during a fire of his much-hyped Bollywood flick Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to spend time with his mother in this connection.

This family design of Fawad Khan is a cutest thing you’ll see today

Sadaf has finally common a picture of their daughter Elayna on Instagram and it is adorable. Captioned Elayna with a lick emoticon, a baby is graphic with a beaming Fawad and an vivacious Sadaf.

Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi go super fit for Maula Jatt

Have a demeanour during a design here:

Elayna

A print posted by Sadaf Fawad Khan (@sadaf.f.k) on Jan 15, 2017 during 11:46am PST

Our hearts!

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below. 

