Forever in a news, Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan is a quintessential family man.
The star and his mother Sadaf welcomed their baby lady 3 months ago. The Khoobsurat actor even flew behind to Pakistan during a fire of his much-hyped Bollywood flick Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to spend time with his mother in this connection.
This picture of Fawad Khan with his baby daughter will warp your heart
PHOTO: SADAF KHAN/INSTAGRAM
Forever in a news, Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan is a quintessential family man.
The star and his mother Sadaf welcomed their baby lady 3 months ago. The Khoobsurat actor even flew behind to Pakistan during a fire of his much-hyped Bollywood flick Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to spend time with his mother in this connection.
This family design of Fawad Khan is a cutest thing you’ll see today
Sadaf has finally common a picture of their daughter Elayna on Instagram and it is adorable. Captioned Elayna with a lick emoticon, a baby is graphic with a beaming Fawad and an vivacious Sadaf.
Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi go super fit for Maula Jatt
Have a demeanour during a design here:
Our hearts!
Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Pictures of a day: Jan 16, 2017
January 16, 2017
China, Europe expostulate change to electric cars ...
January 16, 2017
South Korea predicament escalates as prosecutors to ...
January 16, 2017
Beijing will ‘take off a gloves’, if ...
January 16, 2017