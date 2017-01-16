ISLAMABAD: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has told Pakistan Army arch General Qamar Javed Bajwa that those who recently launched attacks in Afghanistan “lived, were recruited and operated openly in Pakistan and no transformation was taken opposite them,” a Presidential Palace matter pronounced on Monday.
Ghani’s allegations came during a phone call with a Pakistani army chief. General Qamar Bajwa telephoned a Afghan boss on Sunday dusk to condemn new attacks in a country. The military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations, pronounced General Bajwa also offering comprehension team-work and limit government to stop bootleg cross-border movement.
The offer came following attacks in Kabul, Kandahar and Helmand that killed scarcely 60 people, including 5 UAE diplomats. Taliban claimed attacks in Kabul and Helmand and denied impasse in a Kandahar attack, that they blamed on a inner energy onslaught between officials in Kandahar.
“In his telephonic talk, President Ghani vowed to take punish from a perpetrators of a militant attacks and pronounced his nation is prepared to safeguard confidence of his country,” a matter from Ghani’s bureau said.
“He again described terrorism and extremism as a critical hazard for a segment and a universe and pronounced that miss of integrity to quarrel opposite a common hazard could poise dangers to Pakistan itself and a region,” a matter posted on a Afghan president’s website added.
President Ghani pronounced he wants “serious talks” to plead Kabul’s destiny attribute with Pakistan.
Afghan enemy ‘live, partisan and operate’ in Pakistan, Ghani tells army chief
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. PHOTO: REUTERS
No protected havens in Pakistan for terrorists: COAS
