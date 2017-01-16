Shamoon Ali Abbasi, Hania Aamir expel in Parwaaz Hay Junoon

Monday , 16 January 2017
January 16, 2017
KARACHI  : Shamoon Ali Abbasi and Janaan’s Hania Aamir have assimilated a expel of a Osman Khalid Butt and Hamza Ali Abbasi starrer Parwaaz Hay Junoon.

While both actors pronounced it was too early to exhibit some-more about their characters, Shamoon said, “I can’t share most information though I’m fundamentally partial of a training session. we will be training a new recruits in a film. It’s a unequivocally motivational role.”

Looking brazen to benefaction a face of PAF to a world: Hamza Ali Abbasi

The Janaan actor pronounced her’s was an critical purpose as well. Talking about a project, she said, “It’s a unequivocally nationalistic film and a expel is full of immature people so it’s unequivocally fun. The film is also utterly women-centric so we am unequivocally happy to be a partial of it.”

Directed by Haseeb Hasan, a film’s tract revolves around real-life PAF success stories. The ancillary expel of Parwaaz Hay Junoon will embody tangible cadets, warrior pilots and PAF personnel.

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Osman Khalid Butt to share shade for initial time ever

At a film’s launch final year, Hamza common his scenes will be shot in a CASA Aircraft saying, “This is an honour for us! we am looking brazen to presenting a face of Pakistan Air Force to a world.”

Parwaaz Hay Junoon is slated to recover on Eidul Azha.

Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below.

