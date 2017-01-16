Market watch: Index continues to slide, closes next 48,900

KARACHI: Pakistan equities sealed reduce as improvement continued on Monday with a benchmark KSE-100 Index finale next 49,000 on offered essentially in index names.
At close, a Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index finished with a tumble of 0.65% or 321.96 points to finish during 48,888.54.
Elixir Securities, in a report, settled a brief certain open was followed by a wider marketplace entering in a red section as institutional profit-taking during a day in important names opposite financials, oils, cements and industrials pulled KSE-100 Index reduce to exam support next 49,000.
“Fertilisers, however, weathered a ubiquitous downtrend and traded aloft tracking certain news over a weekend that supervision has easy funding on Urea,” pronounced researcher Faisal Bilwani.
“Regulatory changes germane on Mutual Funds that now need smallest 5% of resources as money and agreements with creditors to accommodate probable redemptions was expected one of a factors that triggered profit-taking,” Bilwani commented.
“K-Electric (KEL PA +2.3%) led volumes with over 22 million shares traded on complement and another 20 million off marketplace with batch shutting immature after Chinese regulators okayed a new interest squeeze in a company,” pronounced a analyst.
JS Global researcher Nabeel Haroon pronounced that bearish movement prevailed as a market, after opening on a certain note, shortly came underneath offered vigour as a index mislaid 322 points during a day to tighten during 48,888 level.
Trading volumes fell to 316 million shares compared with Friday’s total of 514 million.
Shares of 419 companies were traded. At a finish of a day, 133 bonds sealed higher, 269 declined while 17 remained unchanged. The value of shares traded during a day was Rs20.2 billion.
K-Electric Limited was a volume personality with 22.7 million shares, gaining Rs0.21 to finish during Rs9.46. It was followed by Sui Southern Gas Limited with 18.1 million shares, gaining Rs0.90 to tighten during Rs38.64 and Engro Fertilizer with 16.9 million shares, gaining 0.80 to tighten during Rs70.39.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers of Rs1.2 billion during a trade session, according to information confirmed by a National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 17th, 2017.
