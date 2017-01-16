For doing gas imports: Second LNG regasification vessel to arrive in June

The (vessel) will produce 600 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of regasification trickery to state-owned Pakistan LNG Terminals underneath a 15-year agreement during a tariff of $0.4177 per mmbtu. PHOTO: AFP
ISLAMABAD: Work on a second liquefied healthy gas (LNG) floating storage and regasification section (FSRU), that will be deployed in Pakistan, has finished and it will set cruise for Karachi according to a schedule.
Constructed by Samsung Heavy Industries, a new FSRU is partial of a fast-track LNG depot being determined by Pakistan GasPort Consortium Limited (PGPC) during Mazhar Point, Port Qasim.
It will produce 600 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of regasification trickery to state-owned Pakistan LNG Terminals Limited (PLTL) underneath a 15-year agreement during a tariff of $0.4177 per million British thermal units (mmbtu).
The FSRU, owned by a BW Group, is scheduled to arrive in Karachi in Jun this year. First FSRU in Pakistan was brought by Elengy Terminal Pakistan Limited, that was handling a initial LNG depot during Port Qasim.
According to a statement, a central fixing rite for a vessel took place during Samsung bureau in Geoje, South Korea, on Jan 12. It has been named BW Integrity.
“This is an arise of good veteran feat for a group and women who worked for years to make this formidable devise a reality,” commented Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, in a summary review out during a ceremony.
“This FSRU will some-more than double Pakistan’s LNG regasification ability to over 1,200 mmcfd. The supervision of Pakistan entirely supports this project.”
Speaking on a occasion, BW Group CEO Carsten Mortensen said: “BW Integrity represents a joining to providing business with high-quality LNG shipping and regasification solutions. We demeanour brazen to a trusted, plain and clever operative attribute with a friends and partners in Pakistan as we muster this vessel for a second Pakistan LNG terminal.”
BW’s initial FSRU, BW Singapore, is now on a five-year contract, providing LNG regasification and storage services during a Port of Ain Sokhna, Egypt.
“BW Integrity is a critical and essential partial of a devise to revoke Pakistan’s gas deficit, produce fuel for 3,600 megawatts of code new power-generation capacity, produce an estimated $1.5 billion in annual unfamiliar sell assets and visibly boost a country’s mercantile growth,” pronounced Iqbal Z Ahmed, Chairman of PGPC.
Senior member of PGPC, PLTL, Port Qasim Authority, Samsung and Trafigura Holdings Limited, a world’s largest LNG trade company, were benefaction during a ceremony.
For doing gas imports: Second LNG regasification vessel to arrive in June
The (vessel) will produce 600 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of regasification trickery to state-owned Pakistan LNG Terminals underneath a 15-year agreement during a tariff of $0.4177 per mmbtu. PHOTO: AFP
ISLAMABAD: Work on a second liquefied healthy gas (LNG) floating storage and regasification section (FSRU), that will be deployed in Pakistan, has finished and it will set cruise for Karachi according to a schedule.
Constructed by Samsung Heavy Industries, a new FSRU is partial of a fast-track LNG depot being determined by Pakistan GasPort Consortium Limited (PGPC) during Mazhar Point, Port Qasim.
It will produce 600 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of regasification trickery to state-owned Pakistan LNG Terminals Limited (PLTL) underneath a 15-year agreement during a tariff of $0.4177 per million British thermal units (mmbtu).
The FSRU, owned by a BW Group, is scheduled to arrive in Karachi in Jun this year. First FSRU in Pakistan was brought by Elengy Terminal Pakistan Limited, that was handling a initial LNG depot during Port Qasim.
According to a statement, a central fixing rite for a vessel took place during Samsung bureau in Geoje, South Korea, on Jan 12. It has been named BW Integrity.
“This is an arise of good veteran feat for a group and women who worked for years to make this formidable devise a reality,” commented Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, in a summary review out during a ceremony.
“This FSRU will some-more than double Pakistan’s LNG regasification ability to over 1,200 mmcfd. The supervision of Pakistan entirely supports this project.”
Speaking on a occasion, BW Group CEO Carsten Mortensen said: “BW Integrity represents a joining to providing business with high-quality LNG shipping and regasification solutions. We demeanour brazen to a trusted, plain and clever operative attribute with a friends and partners in Pakistan as we muster this vessel for a second Pakistan LNG terminal.”
BW’s initial FSRU, BW Singapore, is now on a five-year contract, providing LNG regasification and storage services during a Port of Ain Sokhna, Egypt.
“BW Integrity is a critical and essential partial of a devise to revoke Pakistan’s gas deficit, produce fuel for 3,600 megawatts of code new power-generation capacity, produce an estimated $1.5 billion in annual unfamiliar sell assets and visibly boost a country’s mercantile growth,” pronounced Iqbal Z Ahmed, Chairman of PGPC.
Senior member of PGPC, PLTL, Port Qasim Authority, Samsung and Trafigura Holdings Limited, a world’s largest LNG trade company, were benefaction during a ceremony.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 17th, 2017.
Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Market watch: Index continues to slide, closes ...
January 16, 2017
Android creator to launch high-end smartphone by ...
January 16, 2017
This elementary picture of lemons shows all ...
January 16, 2017
FIFA World Cup enlargement gives Hayat some-more ...
January 16, 2017