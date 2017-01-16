Processing, export: Fauji Meat strictly starts blurb operations

Lt Gen (R) Khalid Nawaz Khan inaugurates FML’s Halal slaughterhouse and beef formidable during Bin Qasim. PHOTO: EXPRESS
KARACHI: Fauji Meat Limited – a auxiliary of Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL) – strictly commenced blurb operations of a beef guess and trade business on Monday.
FFBL Group GM Finance/CEO Syed Aamir Ahsan pronounced a organisation kick-started a operations in Apr 2016 and requisitioned sales income tighten to an guess of Rs1 billion in a initial 9 months (April-December 2016).
“The income would hold Rs16-20 billion in a subsequent 1-2 years,” Ahsan told The Express Tribune on a sidelines of initial rite of a abattoir in Bin Qasim, Karachi.
This is one of a world’s largest beef guess and exporting plant determined during a cost of $75 million.
The abattoir and beef guess trickery has a daily prolongation ability of 100 tons of beef (85 tons of beef and 15 tons of mutton) in solidified and cold categories for worldwide export.
“You, perhaps, might not find such a vast plant opposite a world,” pronounced Ahsan. “This year {2017}, we will entirely utilize a commissioned capacity,” he said.
“Our peculiarity and guess is not reduction than anyone in a world,” he said. He pronounced FML would also deliver a peculiarity products during internal markets.
FFBL’s share cost increasing 1.24%, or Rs0.67, and sealed during Rs54.29 with 5.39 million shares changing hands during a Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday. The boost in cost was attributed to replacement of funding on fertilisers.
Present, destiny exports
The plant is now portion a GCC segment (Kuwait and UAE) and China, and is in a routine of receiving grave capitulation for trade of beef to Russia, MENA segment and Central Asia.
Iran has given approval, while approvals from Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Russia are in a pipeline. “We are assured that all these countries would approve during a years 2017-2018,” he said.
“The volume of sales of halal beef stands during $300 billion. Pakistan’s share in this is roughly nil,” he said.
According to a Pakistan Bureau of Statistics’ latest data, a trade of beef and beef preparations forsaken 19% in dollar description to $87.56 million during July-November 2016 from $108.10 million in a same duration final year.
It decreased 25.19% quantity-wise to 23,107 tons in a pronounced 5 months.
Pakistan has been included with a vast stock race that includes cattle, buffalo, sheep and goat. It has a flock distance of some-more than 60 million animals; one of a largest in a world.
Responding to a question, Ahsan said, prolongation of 100-tons-a-day is a single-shift commissioned capacity. With a further of another shift, a ability can be doubled during a favoured investment.
The organisation has intent dozens of farmers to make peculiarity multiply accessible on a unchanging and systematic basis.
Fauji Foundation Group Chairman Khalid Nawaz pronounced a organisation started off with $0.2 million and now a annual turnover exceeds $1.5 billion, creation it one of a largest business conglomerates in a nation with interests in some-more than 18 industries and carrying a different investment portfolio.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 17th, 2017.
