Monday , 16 January 2017
Wife of Orlando nightclub gunman arrested

Omar Mateen with his mother and son. PHOTO: FACEBOOKOmar Mateen with his mother and son. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

Omar Mateen with his mother and son. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

US authorities have arrested a mother of a gunman who killed 49 people during an Orlando happy nightclub final year, a electrocute that strong fears about “lone wolf” attacks opposite Americans, a US profession ubiquitous pronounced on Monday.

The mother of Omar Mateen, who was killed by military during a uproar during a Florida bar in June, was arrested during her home outward San Francisco, a New York Times reported, citing an unnamed law coercion official.

Families of Orlando victims sue Facebook, Google, Twitter

Noor Salman faces sovereign charges of deterrent of justice, and helping and aiding a attempted sustenance of element support to a unfamiliar militant organization, ABC News reported, citing a FBI and her lawyer.

Salman, who was regularly questioned by law coercion interrogators after a bar attack, is approaching to seem in justice on Tuesday.

She will afterwards face extradition to Tampa, where she was indicted, ABC reported.

