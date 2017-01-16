Monday , 16 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Obama warns Trump not to sale Iran chief deal

Obama warns Trump not to sale Iran chief deal

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 16, 2017 In Commerce 0
Obama warns Trump not to sale Iran chief deal
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

WASHINGTON: US President Barack Obama on Monday noted a initial anniversary of a chief understanding with Iran by emphasizing a “significant and petrify results” and warning a incoming Trump administration opposite undoing a agreement upheld by a world’s vital powers.

Trump has mostly denounced a chief deal, and in a Sunday talk with a Times of London and Bild journal of Germany he continued his criticism, saying, “I’m not happy with a Iran deal, we consider it’s one of a misfortune deals ever made.”

Trump group eyes due new non-nuclear sanctions on Iran

But he declined to contend either he dictated to “renegotiate” a deal, as he asserted frequently during a presidential campaign.

The White House insisted Monday that notwithstanding US reservations about other actions by Iran – including a support for “violent proxies” and “terrorist groups” – Tehran was support a chief commitments.

 

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Obama warns Trump not to sale Iran chief deal
Wife of Orlando nightclub gunman arrested
For doing gas imports: Second LNG regasification vessel to arrive in June
26 to hang for Bangladesh abductions and murders
Indian politician loses celebration to son in sour family feud
December 2016: Backed by Engro transaction, FDI adult large 328%
Market watch: Index continues to slide, closes next 48,900
Beware of this latest WhatsApp scam
Indian preparation apportion believes cows whisper oxygen
Android creator to launch high-end smartphone by midst 2017
Shamoon Ali Abbasi, Hania Aamir expel in Parwaaz Hay Junoon
This picture of Fawad Khan with his baby daughter will warp your heart

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions