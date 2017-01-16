WASHINGTON: US President Barack Obama on Monday noted a initial anniversary of a chief understanding with Iran by emphasizing a “significant and petrify results” and warning a incoming Trump administration opposite undoing a agreement upheld by a world’s vital powers.
Trump has mostly denounced a chief deal, and in a Sunday talk with a Times of London and Bild journal of Germany he continued his criticism, saying, “I’m not happy with a Iran deal, we consider it’s one of a misfortune deals ever made.”
But he declined to contend either he dictated to “renegotiate” a deal, as he asserted frequently during a presidential campaign.
The White House insisted Monday that notwithstanding US reservations about other actions by Iran – including a support for “violent proxies” and “terrorist groups” – Tehran was support a chief commitments.
Obama warns Trump not to sale Iran chief deal
WASHINGTON: US President Barack Obama on Monday noted a initial anniversary of a chief understanding with Iran by emphasizing a “significant and petrify results” and warning a incoming Trump administration opposite undoing a agreement upheld by a world’s vital powers.
Trump has mostly denounced a chief deal, and in a Sunday talk with a Times of London and Bild journal of Germany he continued his criticism, saying, “I’m not happy with a Iran deal, we consider it’s one of a misfortune deals ever made.”
Trump group eyes due new non-nuclear sanctions on Iran
But he declined to contend either he dictated to “renegotiate” a deal, as he asserted frequently during a presidential campaign.
The White House insisted Monday that notwithstanding US reservations about other actions by Iran – including a support for “violent proxies” and “terrorist groups” – Tehran was support a chief commitments.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Indian politician loses celebration to son in ...
January 16, 2017
Beware of this latest WhatsApp scam
January 16, 2017
This picture of Fawad Khan with his ...
January 16, 2017
Pictures of a day: Jan 16, 2017
January 16, 2017