Winter attraction: Snow draws hundreds to Pir Chinasi

MUZAFFARABAD: With winter covering blanketing a plateau surrounding Muzaffarabad in a unenlightened covering of white, hundreds of tourists rushed to viewpoints on Pir Chinasi and Sarran on Sunday.

The Sarran mountain hire is located only 27 kilometres easterly of Muzaffarabad – a collateral of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Located during a tallness of 7,500 feet above a sea level, it affords a monumental perspective of Muzaffarabad city and a surrounding hollow during a bottom of a Himalayas.

Over a weekend, a Sarran Mountain and adjoining forests perceived around 3 to 4 feet of snow, giving a whole hollow a enchanting demeanour as if it was an picture out of Disney’s Frozen.

Locals and people from areas as distant as Islamabad and even Lahore journeyed to a lifelike rise to suffer some winter delights.

However, overdue to a complicated covering and deficiency of complicated appurtenance to transparent a snow, a highway from Niazpura (the final city before a mountain station) to Sarran was insurmountable for vehicles.

Tourists had to travel for around 10 kilometres to a mountain hire in frozen temperatures, carrying their luggage and other items, to suffer a snow-covered peaks.

During a prolonged walk, many took to chuck snowballs during any other. Others sang songs.

But a strenuous tour was value it according to some tourists.

“After a prolonged time, when we are with your friends in an area where plateau and unenlightened forests are lonesome with snow, we can enjoy,” pronounced Arif Bahar who was visiting a mountain hire with his friends on Sunday.

Another tourist, Khizer Hayat Abbasi, pronounced that walking in a sleet and afterwards enjoying kabab done over a live barbeque with other friends was utterly fun.

A lot of families also done their approach to Sarran from Niazpura on Sunday.

“I am from Lahore and had listened about a healthy beauty of AJK from my relatives given a unequivocally immature age,” pronounced Rubeena Haq a medical tyro who was visiting a mountain station.

“Now, when we reached Sarran, a snow-covered scenes of a hollow were unequivocally breathtaking. The sights are unimaginable and a continue is awesome,” she said.

Many tourists were seen holding selfies while a series of youngsters sat in a round around a glow singing songs.

However, a visitors appealed to a Works and Communication Department of AJK supervision to muster sleet clearing machines on a Pir Chinasi highway to safeguard a well-spoken upsurge of traffic.

“AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan, who has been violence a drums of good governance, should revisit a Pir Chinasi road,” pronounced Raja Tahir, a visibly raw traveller who was visiting a mountain hire along with his family from Rawalpindi on Sunday.  “Millions of rupees are being spent to squeeze machines for clearing landslides, though there is no appurtenance to transparent a Pir Chinasi highway of sleet so that it might sojourn open for tourists during a winter.”

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 17th, 2017.

