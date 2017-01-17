Tuesday , 17 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Mysterious circumstances: Four of a family found dead

Mysterious circumstances: Four of a family found dead

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 17, 2017 In Commerce 0
Mysterious circumstances: Four of a family found dead
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

FAISALABAD: At slightest 4 members of a family were found passed in puzzling resources in Chak No 464 within Samundari military hire precincts in Faisalabad on Monday. However, a villagers purported a 4 died after immoderate poisonous liquor.

While vocalization to The Express Tribune, Muhammad Jamil, a member of a luckless family said, a defunct arrived from Sheikhupura after participating in a matrimony rite of their cousin Muhammad Mansha.

He added, “Guests Muhammad Zubair, Muhammad Waseem, Ahmad Ali and Muhammad Usman were sleeping in a room and when they went  to arise them adult in a morning for breakfast, they found them dead.”

“We immediately shifted a bodies to a Tehsil Headquarter Civil Hospital where doctors told them that a victims had been passed for during slightest 7 hours,” he maintained.

To a question, Jamil contended, “Someone has widespread a gossip that they had dipsomaniac poisonous liquor.”

He claimed nothing of a family members and guest consumed liquor.

“The family members are dissapoint over this occurrence and we still do not know what happened to them and what is a means of their deaths,” he said.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 17th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Public-private partnership: Govt might sell land to build low-cost houses
Mysterious circumstances: Four of a family found dead
Wrong forum: LHC dismisses defence opposite mayor
Winter attraction: Snow draws hundreds to Pir Chinasi
Meet a North Korean male who combined AQ Khan’s sculpture
Neelum-Jhelum: Sick energy plan streamer towards completion, says PM
Processing, export: Fauji Meat strictly starts blurb operations
Obama warns Trump not to sale Iran chief deal
Wife of Orlando nightclub gunman arrested
For doing gas imports: Second LNG regasification vessel to arrive in June
26 to hang for Bangladesh abductions and murders
Indian politician loses celebration to son in sour family feud

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions