Anti-terror strategy: Maintaining assent tip priority: Shehbaz

Tuesday , 17 January 2017
LAHORE: Improving a law and sequence conditions in a range is a tip priority of a supervision and effective measures have been taken to strengthen life and skill of a people and safeguard a order of law, pronounced Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday.

Addressing a assembly hold to examination a confidence conditions and a Safe City project, a CM pronounced a ongoing crackdown opposite criminals would continue but any mangle and taste as a stairs taken to forestall crime and discharge terrorism had constructed certain results.

Punjab, Shehbaz said, was a usually range where a Safe City plan had been launched and all out efforts were being done to exercise a plan on time with a top probable standard.

He destined officials to start efforts for rising a Safe City plan in 6 some-more cities of a province. He also suggested a departments endangered to work in tighten coordination with any other to exercise this project.

Provincial ministers Rana Sanaullah, Col (retd) Muhammad Ayub, Jehangir Khanzada, confidant Rana Maqbool Ahmed, arch secretary, military chief, home secretary and officials of other departments were also benefaction during a meeting.

In a apart assembly with Punjab Anti-Terrorism Minister Ayub, Shehbaz pronounced there was no space for terrorism, extremism or sectarianism in Pakistan and affianced all-out efforts for development, wealth and assent in a country.

The CM pronounced poignant decrease in incidents of terrorism and sectarianism had been witnessed due to a effective measures taken underneath a National Action Plan (NAP). “Elimination of terrorism is the goal,” he said.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 17th, 2017.

