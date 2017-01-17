LAHORE: A lady has left to justice seeking a box opposite dual sisters for allegedly marrying her father opposite Islamic manners as good as governmental norms. The postulant claims a standing of their matrimony was bootleg as dual sisters could not marry one man.
In her application, Noor Ashraf has submitted she married Ashraf Gondal and a integrate had one child while her father died after a few years. The male belonged to a affluent family and had taken another mother named Sajida Bibi.
After Ashraf’s death, however, Noor schooled that not usually Sajida though her sister Azmat Bibi had also solemnised matrimony with her husband.
The postulant contended that Islamic injunctions did not assent dual sisters to marry a same male during a same time though a respondents did this, creation it illegal. She purported a sisters indeed wanted to take over a skill of a defunct since differently they did not have other reason to marry a same person.
Noor has claimed in a petition that a sisters had assigned a skill after her husband’s genocide and when she demanded her share, a women threatened her with death.
The postulant has also trustworthy a Nikahnama of Ashraf with both a sisters with a justice documents, alleging it was plenty justification to settle both a sisters married her father to adopt his property.
She requested a justice to approach a Iqbal Town SHO to register an FIR opposite a respondent sisters.
An insider told The Express Tribune that military have learnt that a box is about a tenure of skill and both parties are filing applications opposite any other, formulating opposite stories merely to get a enlightened outcome from a court.
He pronounced that Azmat was a mother of a defunct Ashraf while Sajida had died. Azmat had also demanded a Nikahnama from Noor when she claimed that she was a tangible mother of a deceased.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 17th, 2017.
