Karachi perceived a initial spell of winter sleet final week and temperatures forsaken in a capital by 3 degrees Celsius during a day.
Rain-deprived Karachiites seemed to make a many of a continue as many made their approach to Sea View while others alive shops offered boiled food equipment during Boat Basin, Hussainabad Food Street, Burnes Road and other renouned food streets.
Here are some highlights from around a city.
Motorists pierce on Shahrah-e-Pakistan during sleet in a pier city. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
Vendors cover their sealable equipment on their handcarts during sleet in a pier city. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
A child enjoys cold continue with his mom during sleet in a pier city. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
A male is seen regulating leafs to save strengthen himself from a rain. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
Rain H2O is seen amassed on highway in a area of Guru Mandar. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
Rain H2O is seen amassed on MA Jinnah. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
A male uses a cosmetic piece to strengthen himself during a rain. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
Locals set glow to comfortable themselves during a rain. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
Motorist wear cosmetic sheets during a sleet in a pier city. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
Rain H2O is seem amassed on Abdullah Haroon Road. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
Rain H2O is seem amassed on a highway nearby Tower. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
Rain H2O is seem amassed on a highway nearby Tower. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
Locals lift umbrellas to strengthen themselves from sleet in a pier city. Rain H2O is seem amassed on a highway nearby Tower. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
In pictures: Karachi’s initial winter rain
Karachi perceived a initial spell of winter sleet final week and temperatures forsaken in a capital by 3 degrees Celsius during a day.
Rain-deprived Karachiites seemed to make a many of a continue as many made their approach to Sea View while others alive shops offered boiled food equipment during Boat Basin, Hussainabad Food Street, Burnes Road and other renouned food streets.
Here are some highlights from around a city.
Motorists pierce on Shahrah-e-Pakistan during sleet in a pier city. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
Vendors cover their sealable equipment on their handcarts during sleet in a pier city. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
A child enjoys cold continue with his mom during sleet in a pier city. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
A male is seen regulating leafs to save strengthen himself from a rain. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
Rain H2O is seen amassed on highway in a area of Guru Mandar. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
Rain H2O is seen amassed on MA Jinnah. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
A male uses a cosmetic piece to strengthen himself during a rain. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
Locals set glow to comfortable themselves during a rain. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
Motorist wear cosmetic sheets during a sleet in a pier city. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
Rain H2O is seem amassed on Abdullah Haroon Road. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
Rain H2O is seem amassed on a highway nearby Tower. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
Rain H2O is seem amassed on a highway nearby Tower. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
Locals lift umbrellas to strengthen themselves from sleet in a pier city. Rain H2O is seem amassed on a highway nearby Tower. PHOTO: ONLINE/SABIR MAZHAR
About Daily Heights
Related posts
These new apps are trending in 2017
January 17, 2017
Investigation initiated: Police smell something fishy
January 17, 2017
Tourists stranded: Mercury dips in Hazara multiplication ...
January 17, 2017
Winter attraction: Snow draws hundreds to Pir ...
January 17, 2017