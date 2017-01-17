Earthquake tremors were felt in Karachi on Tuesday, Express News reported.
According to reports, bulk of a trembler was available during 3.6 on Richter scale during a abyss of 12 km. People rushed out of their houses and offices in panic. However, no detriment of life or repairs to skill has been reported as yet.
The tremors were felt a week after a 5.0-magnitude trembler was felt in Swat and surrounding areas. “The quake’s epicentre was Afghanistan-Tajikistan limit region,” a Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.
Earlier this month, another trembler measuring 5.2 on a richter scale was felt in Swat, Chitral, Malakand and adjoining areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
Earthquake tremors felt in tools of Karachi
This is a building story and will be updated accordingly.
