TEHRAN: Iran will build a mobile phone network and petrol depot in Syria underneath deals sealed in Tehran on Tuesday during a revisit by Prime Minister Imad Khamis, Iranian media reported.
The 5 deals embody a “license for a mobile phone operator, a send of 5,000 hectares for a origination of a petrol depot and 5,000 hectares for farmland” in Syria, according to a IRNA news agency. Iran will also have a right to work phosphate mines in Sharqiya, around 50 kilometres south of a militant-held ancient city of Palmyra, and a understanding for Iran to deposit in an unnamed Syrian port.
Tehran is a arch devotee of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, providing troops advisers and coordinating thousands of “volunteer” fighters on a ground, that were deliberate critical to final month’s recapture of a insurgent building in Aleppo.
First vice-president, Eshagh Jahangiri, pronounced Khamis’s revisit noted “a new page for mercantile activities between a dual countries”. “Iran supports a Syrian people and government,” he pronounced during a press discussion with Khamis. “The new victories in Syria are due to a insurgency of a people, a Syrian army… and a team-work on a belligerent and politically between Iran and Syria.”
Khamis, who arrived early Tuesday with a vast business delegation, pronounced a dual countries were in “the same trench”. He was also due to accommodate Ali Shamkhani, secretary of a Supreme National Security Council, that oversees domestic and troops team-work with Russia and Syria.
Iran will take partial in Syria assent talks alongside Russia and Turkey in a Kazakh collateral Astana on Jan 23 directed during building on a frail ceasefire with insurgent groups.
Iran signs phone, petrol deals with Syria
TEHRAN: Iran will build a mobile phone network and petrol depot in Syria underneath deals sealed in Tehran on Tuesday during a revisit by Prime Minister Imad Khamis, Iranian media reported.
The 5 deals embody a “license for a mobile phone operator, a send of 5,000 hectares for a origination of a petrol depot and 5,000 hectares for farmland” in Syria, according to a IRNA news agency. Iran will also have a right to work phosphate mines in Sharqiya, around 50 kilometres south of a militant-held ancient city of Palmyra, and a understanding for Iran to deposit in an unnamed Syrian port.
Tehran is a arch devotee of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, providing troops advisers and coordinating thousands of “volunteer” fighters on a ground, that were deliberate critical to final month’s recapture of a insurgent building in Aleppo.
Over 30 passed as Da’ish attacks city in easterly Syria
First vice-president, Eshagh Jahangiri, pronounced Khamis’s revisit noted “a new page for mercantile activities between a dual countries”. “Iran supports a Syrian people and government,” he pronounced during a press discussion with Khamis. “The new victories in Syria are due to a insurgency of a people, a Syrian army… and a team-work on a belligerent and politically between Iran and Syria.”
Khamis, who arrived early Tuesday with a vast business delegation, pronounced a dual countries were in “the same trench”. He was also due to accommodate Ali Shamkhani, secretary of a Supreme National Security Council, that oversees domestic and troops team-work with Russia and Syria.
Iran will take partial in Syria assent talks alongside Russia and Turkey in a Kazakh collateral Astana on Jan 23 directed during building on a frail ceasefire with insurgent groups.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
When Rishi Kapoor had tea with India’s ...
January 17, 2017
In pictures: Karachi’s initial winter rain
January 17, 2017
These new apps are trending in 2017
January 17, 2017
Investigation initiated: Police smell something fishy
January 17, 2017