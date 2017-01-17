Tuesday , 17 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Iran signs phone, petrol deals with Syria

Iran signs phone, petrol deals with Syria

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 17, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Iran signs phone, petrol deals with Syria
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

TEHRAN: Iran will build a mobile phone network and petrol depot in Syria underneath deals sealed in Tehran on Tuesday during a revisit by Prime Minister Imad Khamis, Iranian media reported.

The 5 deals embody a “license for a mobile phone operator, a send of 5,000 hectares for a origination of a petrol depot and 5,000 hectares for farmland” in Syria, according to a IRNA news agency. Iran will also have a right to work phosphate mines in Sharqiya, around 50 kilometres south of a militant-held ancient city of Palmyra, and a understanding for Iran to deposit in an unnamed Syrian port.

Tehran is a arch devotee of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, providing troops advisers and coordinating thousands of “volunteer” fighters on a ground, that were deliberate critical to final month’s recapture of a insurgent building in Aleppo.

Over 30 passed as Da’ish attacks city in easterly Syria

First vice-president, Eshagh Jahangiri, pronounced Khamis’s revisit noted “a new page for mercantile activities between a dual countries”. “Iran supports a Syrian people and government,” he pronounced during a press discussion with Khamis. “The new victories in Syria are due to a insurgency of a people, a Syrian army… and a team-work on a belligerent and politically between Iran and Syria.”

Khamis, who arrived early Tuesday with a vast business delegation, pronounced a dual countries were in “the same trench”. He was also due to accommodate Ali Shamkhani, secretary of a Supreme National Security Council, that oversees domestic and troops team-work with Russia and Syria.

Iran will take partial in Syria assent talks alongside Russia and Turkey in a Kazakh collateral Astana on Jan 23 directed during building on a frail ceasefire with insurgent groups.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

China’s Xi says no one will emerge a leader in a trade war
Bollywood puts Chinese smartphones in India’s spotlight
Bollywood puts Chinese smartphones in India’s spotlight
Iran signs phone, petrol deals with Syria
Arijit Singh’s got zero on this chronicle of ‘Channa Mereya’
Sanchez faces probable ‘prison’ judgment after revelation taxation fraud
Turkish military locate Istanbul nightclub assailant in city
When Rishi Kapoor had tea with India’s many wanted Dawood Ibrahim
Martin Luther King’s daughter says ‘God can delight over Trump’
Is Imad Wasim a many underrated all-rounder?
In pictures: Karachi’s initial winter rain
Saudi says Trump position on Iran and IS means for optimism

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions