Arijit Singh’s got zero on this chronicle of ‘Channa Mereya’

PHOTO: SHOBHIT BANWAIT MUSIC/FACEBOOK

This is not a initial time Canadian tabla player Shobhit Banwait has given his possess spin to a famous song. He has formerly done Cheap Thrills by Sia and Closer by The Chainsmokers, among many others. This time, however, he has come behind with a Bollywood track.

Meet Sumaira Waris, a hijab-wearing tabla player

Shobhit has rendered nothing other than Ae Dil Hai Mushkil‘s popular heartbreak number Channa Mereya on his tabla and a result is literally, song to a ears!

This ‘how low is your love’ tabla brew is going viral

Listen to it here:

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below. 

