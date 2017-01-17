This is not a initial time Canadian tabla player Shobhit Banwait has given his possess spin to a famous song. He has formerly done Cheap Thrills by Sia and Closer by The Chainsmokers, among many others. This time, however, he has come behind with a Bollywood track.
Arijit Singh’s got zero on this chronicle of ‘Channa Mereya’
PHOTO: SHOBHIT BANWAIT MUSIC/FACEBOOK
This is not a initial time Canadian tabla player Shobhit Banwait has given his possess spin to a famous song. He has formerly done Cheap Thrills by Sia and Closer by The Chainsmokers, among many others. This time, however, he has come behind with a Bollywood track.
Meet Sumaira Waris, a hijab-wearing tabla player
Shobhit has rendered nothing other than Ae Dil Hai Mushkil‘s popular heartbreak number Channa Mereya on his tabla and a result is literally, song to a ears!
This ‘how low is your love’ tabla brew is going viral
Listen to it here:
